Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook announce divorce

Kaley Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook, have called it quits.

The "Flight Attendant" actress, who is 35, and Cook, 30, announced the news in a joint statement to Fox News on Friday.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the statement begins. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further," their statement concluded.

The "Big Bang Theory" alum and Cook, an equestrian, celebrated three years of marriage this past June. They began dating in 2016 and became engaged the following year. They tied the knot in San Diego, California on June 30, 2018.

Cuoco reflected on the day they met in an Instagram post on their three-year anniversary this past June writing on Instagram, "NY, June 30th ,2016 is the year we met. 2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea …happy anniversary!!!"

"I agree @kaleycuoco I am just as amazed it’s been been three years, feel like just a flash. I love you so much and I can’t wait for a million more years!!" Cook wrote in his own social media post.

Cuoco and Cook were open about their marriage over the years and why they decided to hold off on moving in together right away. In March 2020, the actress shared they were gearing up to finally live under the same roof.

"We are built, we are so excited," Cuoco told Extra of their home. "We have not spent an evening in it yet. Actually Karl has been at home and I said ‘Why don’t you go and stay at the house?’ but he’s waiting for me to get there and have all the animals there."

"So when I wrap in April, that will be our first time in our new house," the actress said.

At the time, Cuoco described their marriage as "unconventional."

"We have a very unconventional marriage, you know. We have different locations that we’re at a lot. We’re not together every single day," she explained.