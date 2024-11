Kaley Cuoco is doing her best to laugh off a scary incident in her hotel room.

During an interview on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," she revealed "a very weird thing" happened to her just two hours before she arrived for the show.

"I’m in my hotel room, I’ve showered, go in the bathroom, butt naked, obviously," she began, explaining she was blow-drying her hair and suddenly saw a man in her room.

"And I look up. In the mirror I see a man in my room," she said, prompting Meyers to ask, "What kind of man?"

Cuoco said she believed the man worked there and that she didn’t know if he knew she had seen him, but she watched him awkwardly back out of the room.

"He doesn't run," she continued. "It's almost like when you see a bear, and you don't want to move."

The "Big Bang Theory" star recalled how she called out, "Sir?" and the man began apologizing as he hurried out of the room.

"I think he worked at the hotel, I hope," she added.

Cuoco said she hadn’t talked to anybody about it yet because she was so surprised by the incident that she put it out of her mind until she was having her hair done at "Late Night," prompting her to share the story with the hair and makeup team backstage.

"‘I said, 'I can't even think about this. I'm not going to tell my family. I have to tell everyone what just happened.’"

Meyers teased her a little, saying, "The timing was right, two hours before you had to come do anecdotes" on a talk show.

"I had to tell you because you can’t make this up," Cuoco said.

The "Based on a True Story" star recently became engaged to fiancé Tom Pelphrey, with whom she has an 18-month-old daughter, Matilda.