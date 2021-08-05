Kaley Cuoco shares how she's 'annoying' Pete Davidson on 'Meet Cute' rom-com set

Kaley Cuoco is apparently keeping Pete Davidson on his toes.

The 35-year-old "Flight Attendant" actress is currently working alongside the "Saturday Night Live" star on the romantic comedy "Meet Cute," and she seems to have found a way to push the comedian's buttons.

In a series of videos shared on her Instagram Story, Cuoco is seen dancing and lip-syncing to loud music while Davidson, 27, reads his script.

"Just trying to learn my lines," the "King of Staten Island" star says as Cuoco swoops in, singing along to Kygo and Whitney Houston's remix of "Higher Love."

"Annoying Peter while he's studying has become my favorite pastime," the "Big Bang Theory" alum wrote over the video.

In a second video, Davidson notes that it was a "really late night" and that he was "really exhausted" as Cuoco dances around, lip-syncing to Eric Church's "Drink in my Hand."

"He also hates my music choices, which makes things even more fun," the caption reads.

In the third and final clip from the set, Davidson yawns as Cuoco appears, singing "Let It Go."

"I played ‘Let It Go’ 300 times," the actress jokes in the caption.

While the musical habit may annoy some actors, it seemed to be all in good fun, as Davidson couldn't contain his laughter when his co-star would break into song.

"Meet Cute" is a fresh take on the classic romcom, according to Deadline.

The film will examine what people would do if they were given the opportunity to travel into their loved ones' pasts and heal their traumas and mold them into the perfect partner.

The outlet reports that Cuoco will play Sheila opposite Davidson's Gary in the Noga Pnueli-penned and Alex Lehmann-directed flick.

The fun-filled clips from the "Meet Cute" set come at an exciting time for both stars.

On Friday, Davidson's "The Suicide Squad" will hit theaters and HBO Max while Cuoco landed her first-ever Emmy nod just weeks ago for her role in "The Flight Attendant."