Kaia Gerber says her generation 'won't be silenced by anyone'

Model Kaia Gerber said in a new interview with Vogue that members of her generation are taking matters into their own hands when it comes to politics.

"With all the information that’s out there, we can’t claim ignorance anymore," Gerber, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, said. "My generation sees it as their duty to educate themselves, to speak up — we won’t be silenced by anyone."

Gerber, 18, has been politically outspoken since attending the March for Our Lives rally in Los Angeles two years ago, often advocating for gun control. Gerber received support from her fans on social media for attending the rally.

“We have ways of communicating with each other now that we didn’t have before,” she said.

In reference to her own fame, she added: "When you have a big platform, it seems irresponsible not to use it for good.”

The interview was one of many conducted by the publication with models from around the world to celebrate today's global runway.

On the cover, Gerber wore simple blue jeans, paired with a black jacket decorated with golden embellishments.

In her solo shoot, the model donned a colorful leather jacket and denim pants to match, both designed by Paco Rabanne.