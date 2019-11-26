Kacey Musgraves fires back at Twitter troll who says her ‘personality seems sh--ty’

Kacey Musgraves doesn’t have time for negativity.

However, that didn’t stop the country music superstar from firing off a witty response to a hater on Twitter who sent a rude remark in her direction on Sunday.

"I liked your music but your personality seems sh--ty," the user wrote, prompting the 31-year-old singer to quip back, “it is,” before pinning the tweet to her user profile for all to see when they visit her account.

KACEY MUSGRAVES, GIGI HADID STUN ON THE CMAs RED CARPET

The six-time Grammy-winning songstress has never shied away from keeping it real with herself or her fans.

In October, the “Golden Hour” singer admitted that she drew inspiration for two songs -- "Slow Burn" and "Mother" -- off of her Grammy-winning album from hallucinogens.

KACEY MUSGRAVES DRESSED AS A DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADER FOR HALLOWEEN

"I was sitting on the porch, having a good, easy, zen time. I wrote it down on my phone, then I wrote the songs the next day with a sober mind," Musgraves explained in the W Magazine interview without further diving into specifics.

The video -- titled "Spilling the Tea-quila" -- featured Musgraves answering questions, or avoiding them by taking a drink of tequila -- and sometimes doing both.

KACEY MUSGRAVES ADMITS THAT HALLUCINOGENS INSPIRED TWO SONGS

Musgraves also recounted her most embarrassing moment.

"I was walking down the hallway on this work trip and the hallway was real quiet," Musgraves began. "I had a couple big bags with me. Well, I shifted my bag up and we all heard, coming out of my bag, this (buzzing sound). We finally get to the end of this hall, they go to their rooms and I go to mine and I tear apart my bag looking for this 'vibrator.' It was my nose hair trimmer."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, Musgraves said she absolutely can’t live without marijuana and amorous activities, adding that “weed makes me a nicer person.”

Fox News’ Nate Day contributed to this report.