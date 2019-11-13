Kacey Musgraves, Gigi Hadid stun on the CMAs red carpet

New BFF alert!

Kacey Musgraves arrived at the red carpet for the CMAs with supermodel friend Gigi Hadid.

Musgraves, 31, turned heads in a feathered and sequined yellow gown while Hadid, 24, went for a simple white dress and boots.

MIRANDA LAMBERT ON PUBLICIZED BLAKE SHELTON DIVORCE: 'I GUESS I ASKED FOR IT'

JENNIFER NETTLES CALLS FOR EQUAL PEY WITH CMAS RED CARPET LOOK: 'PLAY OUR F--KIN' RECORDS'

Musgraves earned three nominations for Wednesday evening: Female Vocalist, Song and Music Video of the Year. She snagged the award for Music Video of the Year earlier in the evening.

The "Rainbow" crooner is also set to perform with Willie Nelson later this evening.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perhaps her sweetest moment of the night, however, was getting a friendly peck on the cheek from Hadid while on the red carpet.