CMA Awards
Kacey Musgraves, Gigi Hadid stun on the CMAs red carpet

By Nate Day | Fox News
New BFF alert!

Kacey Musgraves arrived at the red carpet for the CMAs with supermodel friend Gigi Hadid.

Musgraves, 31, turned heads in a feathered and sequined yellow gown while Hadid, 24, went for a simple white dress and boots.

MIRANDA LAMBERT ON PUBLICIZED BLAKE SHELTON DIVORCE: 'I GUESS I ASKED FOR IT'

Kacey Musgraves and Gigi Hadid at the 2019 CMA Awards. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage,)

JENNIFER NETTLES CALLS FOR EQUAL PEY WITH CMAS RED CARPET LOOK: 'PLAY OUR F--KIN' RECORDS'

Musgraves earned three nominations for Wednesday evening: Female Vocalist, Song and Music Video of the Year. She snagged the award for Music Video of the Year earlier in the evening.

The "Rainbow" crooner is also set to perform with Willie Nelson later this evening.

Kacey Musgraves and Gigi Hadid on the red carpet of the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Perhaps her sweetest moment of the night, however, was getting a friendly peck on the cheek from Hadid while on the red carpet.