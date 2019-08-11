Kacey Musgraves denies liking Kid Rock's Taylor Swift diss

After Kid Rock slammed Taylor Swift with a sexist remark on her political activism, fellow country crossover artist Kacey Musgraves came under fire for allegedly "liking" his misogynist missive.

Fans screenshotted Musgraves' allegedly marking Kid Rock's tweet in her "favorites."

After a slew of backlash from furious Swifties, Musgraves, 30, initially tweeted that she had been hacked.

"Yoooo - my account was hacked. I’ve been working all day and just got on Twitter," she wrote early Saturday morning.

Followers weren't buying it, noting that usually hackers will post actual tweets, not just like, then un-like one tweet from someone else.

After suffering more trolling from angry fans of the 29-year-old "You Need to Calm Down" singer, Musgraves posted a note denying that she supported the "Bawitdaba" rapper's sentiments about Swift.

"Last week I was dragged because of how liberal I am and anyone that knows me knows how outspoken I am about equality & respect," she wrote. "I've connected with Taylor — she knows this is NOT how I feel and we are cool. That was a manipulated image (I don't even follow Kid Rock) and I would NEVERRR support any message promoting such disgusting misogyny."

On Friday, Kid Rock posted a viral tweet blasting Swift for her recent political activism.

The 48-year-old, who reportedly divorced Pamela Anderson for appearing in "Borat," tweeted, "Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies....period." He added that Swift would perform oral sex to get ahead in "Hollyweird," adding that it was the "oldest move in the book. Good luck girl."

Numerous stars slammed Kid Rock for the tweet, including former collaborator Sheryl Crow, who tweeted, "Spread love. Not hate. End of subject."