Sacha Baron Cohen claims 'Borat' was the reason Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock divorced

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen claims that the final scene of his 2006 comedy “Borat” is responsible for ending Pamela Anderson’s marriage to Kid Rock.

Baron Cohen earned an Oscar for the film about a man from Kazakhstan touring America. The film concludes with a prank in which Borat Sagdiyev attempts to put the “Baywatch” star in a traditional marriage sack during a book signing. It was later revealed that Anderson was in on the joke, with Baron Cohen noting that it would have been kidnapping otherwise. However, her husband at the time was apparently not thrilled with how it turned out.

The 47-year-old actor was promoting his Showtime series “Who Is America” at a SAG Conversation series event (via The Daily Beast) where he revealed that Anderson texted him saying that Kid Rock asked for a divorce as a result of “Borat.”

He alleged that Anderson had recently married Kid Rock at the time. When the movie came out, the couple reportedly went to a screening of the movie at the home of then Universal Pictures president Ron Meyer. However, when it was over, Rock was apparently furious at his wife’s portrayal, calling her a “s---” and a “w----.” Baron Cohen said he texted Anderson “How did it go? What did he think” to which she replied that they were getting a divorce because of “the movie.”

“And I thought it was a joke but then a few weeks later they got divorced and they put as a reason for divorce, Borat,” Baron Cohen added, before joking, “I think they were a fantastic couple, so it’s a shame. Much better than Julian Assange or whoever she dated later on.”

Representatives for Kid Rock did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on Baron Cohen's claims.

The actor also revealed that the scene in question was filmed twice after fans didn't seem interested in his first kidnapping attempt.

"The first time we did it at a book signing and I grabbed her over my shoulder and ran out with her and no one did anything,” he said. “I was like, what kind of fans are these? So we did it again and they started running after me.”