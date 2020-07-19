Kacey Musgraves supports ex Ruston Kelly after their split

Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly are friendly exes.

The pair announced their divorce just weeks ago after tying the knot in October 2017.

“With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts. We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better.

"The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased," a joint statement from the two read.

“We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this," the statement continued.

As promised, the two have stayed "true friends" as Musgraves, 31, showed support for Kelly, 31, Saturday on Twitter.

To celebrate his single "Pressure," Kelly shared the song's audio on Twitter, prompting Musgraves to share the song.

"This song, y'all," she wrote online.

Ruston then commented on his ex's post.

"U convinced me to," he said, adding a black heart emoji.

Musgraves and Kelly have worked together musically. In 2018, they appeared on the song “To June This Morning” from the album “Johnny Cash: Forever Words,” a compilation project created from Cash’s unknown poetry, lyrics and letters set to music. Musgraves also sang background vocals on Kelly’s 2018 full-length debut album, “Dying Star.”

Kelly is set to release a new album, “Shape & Destroy,” on Aug. 28, which is expected to include background vocals by Musgraves. Kelly’s father and sister are also featured on the album.

