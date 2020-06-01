Kacey Musgraves vows to break 'disgusting, damaging cycle' caused by racism and 'systemic privilege'

Kacey Musgraves is speaking her mind following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody after a white officer kneeled on his neck for eight minutes.

On Monday, the 31-year-old singer took to Twitter, writing: "It’s been hard to find the words to adequately convey how outraged and sad I am.

"WHITE PEOPLE HAVE HAD IT SO F--KING WRONG SINCE THE BEGINNING and I will do whatever I can I help break the DISGUSTING, damaging cycle racism and systemic privilege causes," she continued. "I will not be a bystander."

In a separate tweet, Musgraves shared ways her social media followers can help enact change via donating, contacting elected officials, and signing petitions.

In addition to Musgraves, musicians including Rihanna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Post Malone and Harry Styles have spoken out on social media following Floyd’s death. Some musicians were spotted alongside crowds of protesters over the weekend, including Ariana Grande, J. Cole, Jamie Foxx, Chance the Rapper, Kehlani, Miguel, Tinashe, Lil Yachty and Halsey, who said she was hit with a pellet and a shrapnel shell in Los Angeles.

Across the country, people have been protesting against police brutality, specifically against the black community, in the wake of the shocking video. In the footage, Floyd, 46, shouts “I cannot breathe” and “Don’t kill me,” before losing consciousness. He was later pronounced dead.

Officer Derek Chauvin was later charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in his death.

