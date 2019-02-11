Kacey Musgraves on if Grammy wins will help get her music on the radio

Kacey Musgraves took home four Grammys — including album of the year for "Golden Hour" — on Sunday evening. However, despite winning top honors on music's biggest night, the country star's record reportedly received little-to-no air time on country radio.

Speaking to reporters backstage, the 30-year-old singer was asked if she thinks the wins would help get her music on the radio, to which Musgraves replied: "To me, radio isn't necessarily the mark of what makes good music.

GRAMMY AWARDS: KACEY MUSGRAVES WINS ALBUM OF THE YEAR AS DOLLY PARTON, MICHELLE OBAMA HAVE BIG MOMENTS

"That's not what I had in mind when I was making this album," she continued. "It's been really amazing and incredible to see it do some really wild, gratifying, unbelievable things — going further than I ever thought that it could. I'm just really thankful. I think streaming was a big part of it... My publicist for working his a-- off. My band and my road family working very hard.

"And ultimately, I feel like it just lets me know that it doesn't really matter where someone hears your music, it's if they connect or not," Musgraves concluded.

GRAMMY AWARDS: DOLLY PARTON HONORED, PERFORMS WITH MILEY CYRUS, MAREN MORRIS, KACEY MUSGRAVES AND KATY PERRY

Along with album of the year, the country star had quite the evening winning best country album, best country song, and best country solo performance. She also sang alongside Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Maren Morris in a powerful performance honoring Dolly Parton.