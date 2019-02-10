Expand / Collapse search
Grammys
Published
Last Update 31 mins ago

Grammy Awards: Dolly Parton honored, performs with Miley Cyrus, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Grammys 2019: Dolly Parton honored in all star tribute featuring Miley Cyrus and Little Big TownVideo

Grammys 2019: Dolly Parton honored in all star tribute featuring Miley Cyrus and Little Big Town

Grammys 2019: Country Music Hall of Fame member Dolly Parton is honored in all star tribute featuring Miley Cyrus, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, and Katy Perry.

Dolly Parton was joined by more than a dozen of the top-recording artists to perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The performances were part of a tribute to Parton's songwriting after the country music legend was celebrated for her musical achievements and philanthropic work as MusiCares Person of the Year on Friday night.

She's the first country artist to be saluted in the tribute's 29-year history.

Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves kicked off the medley of Parton's biggest hits by singing "Here You Come Again" before they were joined by Parton wearing a sequined, white dress.

Katy Perry, from left, Dolly Parton and Kacey Musgraves perform "Here You Come Again" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.

When the 73-year-old stepped out on stage, the crowd started roaring and were brought to their feet.

Parton was then joined by her goddaughter Miley Cyrus to sing "Jolene" before Maren Morris came out to help the singers perform "After the Gold Rush."

Dolly Parton, left, and Miley Cyrus perform "Jolene" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Maren Morris, from left, Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform "After The Goldrush" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Next up was country music group Little Big Town who sang Parton's new song "Red Shoes."

Dolly Parton, center, Jimi Westbrook, from left, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Philip Sweet, of Little Big Town, perform "Red Shoes" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.

All of the singers came back out to perform Parton's mega-hit "9 to 5." All of the performances had the audience singing along.

Maren Morris, from left, Katy Perry, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Dolly Parton, Karen Fairchild, Philip Sweet, Miley Cyrus and Kacey Musgraves perform "9 to 5" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.

At the Friday night even where Parton was honored the singer also had the crowd entertained with her naughty humor.

"All of my life I have been known for two things. Well, not them," the well-endowed Parton joked in a bawdy acceptance speech. "I've also been known as a singer and songwriter too. Although I'm not complaining. Ol' Pancho and Lefty's been pretty good to me. Everybody always expects me to do a boob joke and I like to do that right up front."

Surprising Parton with her award on Friday and earning a standing ovation were Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, who teamed with Parton for two successful "Trio" albums. It was a rare public appearance for Ronstadt, who can't sing anymore because of Parkinson's disease, which Parton mentioned.

MusiCares, run by the Recording Academy, provides financial assistance to individuals in the music industry during times of financial, medical and personal need.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.