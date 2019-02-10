Grammy Awards: Dolly Parton honored, performs with Miley Cyrus, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry

Dolly Parton was joined by more than a dozen of the top-recording artists to perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The performances were part of a tribute to Parton's songwriting after the country music legend was celebrated for her musical achievements and philanthropic work as MusiCares Person of the Year on Friday night.

She's the first country artist to be saluted in the tribute's 29-year history.

Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves kicked off the medley of Parton's biggest hits by singing "Here You Come Again" before they were joined by Parton wearing a sequined, white dress.

When the 73-year-old stepped out on stage, the crowd started roaring and were brought to their feet.

Parton was then joined by her goddaughter Miley Cyrus to sing "Jolene" before Maren Morris came out to help the singers perform "After the Gold Rush."

Next up was country music group Little Big Town who sang Parton's new song "Red Shoes."

All of the singers came back out to perform Parton's mega-hit "9 to 5." All of the performances had the audience singing along.

At the Friday night even where Parton was honored the singer also had the crowd entertained with her naughty humor.

"All of my life I have been known for two things. Well, not them," the well-endowed Parton joked in a bawdy acceptance speech. "I've also been known as a singer and songwriter too. Although I'm not complaining. Ol' Pancho and Lefty's been pretty good to me. Everybody always expects me to do a boob joke and I like to do that right up front."

Surprising Parton with her award on Friday and earning a standing ovation were Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, who teamed with Parton for two successful "Trio" albums. It was a rare public appearance for Ronstadt, who can't sing anymore because of Parkinson's disease, which Parton mentioned.

MusiCares, run by the Recording Academy, provides financial assistance to individuals in the music industry during times of financial, medical and personal need.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.