Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Music
Published

Kacey Musgraves, CeeLo Green try bluegrass twist on ‘Crazy’

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Kacey Musgraves arrives at the Oscars last month at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP)

Kacey Musgraves arrives at the Oscars last month at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP)

Country darling Kacey Musgraves was joined by none other than CeeLo Green to try out a bluegrass cover of “Crazy” in Nashville earlier this week.

KACEY MUSGRAVES ON IF GRAMMY WINS WILL HELP GET HER MUSIC ON THE RADIO

Musgraves, who won big at the Grammys in February, took the stage Thursday night at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Billboard reported.

To the surprise of fans, the singer invited Green to the stage. Together, the two put a country spin on Green’s 2006 Gnarls Barkley hit, “Crazy.”

GRAMMY AWARDS: KACEY MUSGRAVES WINS ALBUM OF THE YEAR AS DOLLY PARTON, MICHELLE OBAMA HAVE BIG MOMENTS

The performance with Green Thursday marked the second of the singer’s sold-out four-night stand at the auditorium, according to Billboard. It also came after Paramore’s Hayley Williams took the stage with Musgraves the night before. Together, the women performed a country-inspired cover of Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” iHeartRadio reported.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.