Kacey Musgraves, CeeLo Green try bluegrass twist on ‘Crazy’

Country darling Kacey Musgraves was joined by none other than CeeLo Green to try out a bluegrass cover of “Crazy” in Nashville earlier this week.

Musgraves, who won big at the Grammys in February, took the stage Thursday night at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Billboard reported.

To the surprise of fans, the singer invited Green to the stage. Together, the two put a country spin on Green’s 2006 Gnarls Barkley hit, “Crazy.”

The performance with Green Thursday marked the second of the singer’s sold-out four-night stand at the auditorium, according to Billboard. It also came after Paramore’s Hayley Williams took the stage with Musgraves the night before. Together, the women performed a country-inspired cover of Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” iHeartRadio reported.