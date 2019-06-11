Kate Upton, Justin Verlander celebrate her 27th birthday with sunflower display

Justin Verlander wanted to make sure his wife, Kate Upton, had a very happy birthday.

The Houston Astros pitcher seemingly surprised the model with a beautiful arrangement spelling out her name in bright yellow sunflowers.

"Nothing better than spending my birthday with the ones I love," Upton, who turned 27 on Monday, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her family.

Upton later posted a video of herself using a champagne gun to celebrate her big day.

Verlander, 35, and Upton dated for several years before marrying in November 2017. The couple announced in July 2018 they were expecting a child, and welcomed baby Genevieve in November.