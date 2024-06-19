Justin Timberlake’s responsible drinking commercial with *NSYNC resurfaces after DWI arrest

A commercial featuring Justin Timberlake and the members of *NSYNC promoting responsible drinking has resurfaced in the wake of the singer’s DWI arrest.

The commercial, which aired in 2001 during the Super Bowl, was shared on TikTok and other social media platforms.

In the spot, a father answers the door to reveal the boy band of Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez standing on his porch.

Bass introduces them by saying, "Hey, how’s it going, we’re *NSYNC," and Kirkpatrick adds, "You know, the group *NYSNC?"

The dad remains confused as Timberlake explains, "We’re just going door to door to say thanks," with Fatone chiming in that their thanks refers to "talking to your kids about drinking."

"You see, even with all our success, you’re still a bigger influence on your kids than we are," Chasez says, followed by a statistic about parents being the No. 1 group kids listen to about drinking.

The punchline of the ad, sponsored by Budweiser, shows the father blithely telling his tween daughter there was a group of guys at the door, and after rattling off their names and "something about a sink," prompting her to scream and run into the street calling after them.

People commenting on the video joked that they "don’t know if this commercial has now aged poorly [or] aged even better" given Timberlake’s arrest.

Another joked, "Oh my god…what beautiful timing. Aged like a fine wine."

"Irony at its best!" said a third.

Timberlake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

New video of Timberlake driving shortly before his arrest has also surfaced, showing his BMW SUV on Main Street in Sag Harbor.

The video, captured by streetcam footage, was taken in the early hours of Tuesday morning. A black vehicle appears on the screen before the gray SUV with Florida plates that Timberlake was driving comes into the frame.

Authorities say the 43-year-old failed to stop at a stop sign and couldn't stay on the proper side of the road before being pulled over. Timberlake was described as having "bloodshot and glossy" eyes, a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath" and he was "unable to divide attention," according to police documents obtained by Fox News Digital. He also exhibited "slowed speech" and was "unsteady afoot" and performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.

Per the documents, Timberlake said he’d only had one martini and was following some friends home. After his arrest, he was taken to a police station in nearby East Hampton, where he refused a breathalyzer test.

On Wednesday, Timberlake's lawyer, Ed Burke, commented on his client's arrest, telling Fox News Digital, "I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations. I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the district attorney’s office."

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.