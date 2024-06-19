Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Justin Timberlake’s responsible drinking commercial with *NSYNC resurfaces after DWI arrest

Timberlake appeared with members of *NSYNC in 2001 Super Bowl spot

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Timberlake driving in Hamptons shortly before arrest Video

Timberlake driving in Hamptons shortly before arrest

Video shows Justin Timberlake driving his BMW SUV shortly before being pulled over and arrested on a DWI charge. (Hamptons.com via Storyful)

A commercial featuring Justin Timberlake and the members of *NSYNC promoting responsible drinking has resurfaced in the wake of the singer’s DWI arrest.

The commercial, which aired in 2001 during the Super Bowl, was shared on TikTok and other social media platforms.

In the spot, a father answers the door to reveal the boy band of Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez standing on his porch.

Bass introduces them by saying, "Hey, how’s it going, we’re *NSYNC," and Kirkpatrick adds, "You know, the group *NYSNC?"

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE DRUNK DRIVING ARREST IS LATEST DRAMA FACING POP STAR AND WIFE JESSICA BIEL

NSYNC in 2001, Chris Kirkpatrick, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, and Joey Fatone

The members of *NSYNC, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass, appeared in a responsible drinking ad during the 2001 Super Bowl. (Tim Roney/Getty Images)

The dad remains confused as Timberlake explains, "We’re just going door to door to say thanks," with Fatone chiming in that their thanks refers to "talking to your kids about drinking."

"You see, even with all our success, you’re still a bigger influence on your kids than we are," Chasez says, followed by a statistic about parents being the No. 1 group kids listen to about drinking.

The punchline of the ad, sponsored by Budweiser, shows the father blithely telling his tween daughter there was a group of guys at the door, and after rattling off their names and "something about a sink," prompting her to scream and run into the street calling after them.

NSYNC performing at the 2001 Super Bowl

*NSYNC performed at the 2001 Super Bowl Halftime show while also appearing in the ad. (Kevin Kane/WireImage)

People commenting on the video joked that they "don’t know if this commercial has now aged poorly [or] aged even better" given Timberlake’s arrest.

Another joked, "Oh my god…what beautiful timing. Aged like a fine wine."

"Irony at its best!" said a third.

Timberlake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Justin Timberlake's mugshot is released

Justin Timberlake's mugshot taken at the Sag Harbor Police Department was released Tuesday. (Sag Harbor Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

New video of Timberlake driving shortly before his arrest has also surfaced, showing his BMW SUV on Main Street in Sag Harbor.

The video, captured by streetcam footage, was taken in the early hours of Tuesday morning. A black vehicle appears on the screen before the gray SUV with Florida plates that Timberlake was driving comes into the frame.

WATCH: JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE DRIVING IN THE HAMPTONS SHORTLY BEFORE ARREST

Timberlake driving in Hamptons shortly before arrest Video

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Authorities say the 43-year-old failed to stop at a stop sign and couldn't stay on the proper side of the road before being pulled over. Timberlake was described as having "bloodshot and glossy" eyes, a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath" and he was "unable to divide attention," according to police documents obtained by Fox News Digital. He also exhibited "slowed speech" and was "unsteady afoot" and performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.

Per the documents, Timberlake said he’d only had one martini and was following some friends home. After his arrest, he was taken to a police station in nearby East Hampton, where he refused a breathalyzer test.

Justin Timberlake arrives at the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala

Timberlake said he only had one martini after being pulled over. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Wednesday, Timberlake's lawyer, Ed Burke, commented on his client's arrest, telling Fox News Digital, "I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations. I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the district attorney’s office."

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Trending