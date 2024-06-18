Expand / Collapse search
Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake arrested, accused of drunk driving

*NSYNC star Justin Timberlake was arrested in New York

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines June 17

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines June 17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Justin Timberlake has been arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated.

The musician was arrested on Long Island, New York, according to authorities.

Timberlake was expected to be arraigned later Tuesday in Sag Harbor, on the eastern end of Long Island, according to a statement from the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

Sag Harbor is a coastal village in the Hamptons, around 100 miles from New York City. 

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake was arrested in New York for a DWI. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Timberlake's representatives for comment.

The "Better Place" singer has been touring. He has upcoming shows in Chicago this weekend. The former *NSYNC star will then head to New York next week.

Timberlake began his "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" in April in Vancouver, Canada.

The 43-year-old singer released his sixth studio album, "Everything I Thought It Was," on March 15.

Justin Timberlake plays the guitar

Justin Timberlake performs on stage during his "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" at Rogers Arena on April 29 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Justin Timberlake performs in Vancouver

Justin Timberlake released his sixth studio album in March. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Timberlake admitted he spent four years working on his latest album. He had written 100 songs, but landed on 18 tracks to be released.

"Making this album is different from any other one.… Different from making albums before because I would just go in for a block of time, and say this is what we made and this is what it is," Timberlake said during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is married to Jessica Biel. They have two children together. (George Pimentel/WireImage)

"I was going back and forth," he explained, so that he could still spend time with his wife, Jessica Biel, and their two kids. "Two weeks writing, coming back for a month, and just what we call writer camps where I would work with different songwriters, work with different producers, people that I’ve worked with before, people that I’ve never worked with before."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

