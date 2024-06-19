Expand / Collapse search
Justin Timberlake

Video shows Justin Timberlake driving moments before drunken driving arrest

Timberlake was driving in the Hamptons early Tuesday morning when he was pulled over

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Video shows Justin Timberlake driving a BMW SUV on Main Street shortly before being pulled over and arrested for a DWI. (Credit: Hamptons.Com via Storyful)

New video of Justin Timberlake driving shortly before being arrested for allegedly driving drunk has surfaced, showing the pop star in a BMW SUV traveling down Main Street in Sag Harbor, New York.

The video, captured by street-cam footage, was taken in the early hours of Tuesday morning. A black vehicle appears on the screen before the grey SUV with Florida plates that Timberlake was driving comes into the frame.

Authorities say Timberlake, 43, failed to stop at a stop sign and couldn't stay on the proper side of the road before being pulled over. Timberlake was described as having "bloodshot and glossy" eyes, a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath" and he was "unable to divide attention," according to police documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The former NSYNC member also exhibited "slowed speech" and was "unsteady afoot." He performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.

Timberlake told the officer that pulled him over that he'd only consumed one martini and was following some friends home, per the documents. After being arrested and taken to a police station in nearby East Hampton, he refused a breath test, according to court papers, which listed his occupation as "professional" and said he’s "self-employed."

According to Page Six, the officer that pulled Timberlake over "was so young that he didn’t even know" who the singer was. The insider said that the officer "didn’t recognize [Timberlake] or his name. An additional source said that under his breath, Timberlake uttered, "This is going to the ruin the tour." The cop asked "What tour?" to which Timberlake replied, "The world tour."

The 10-time Grammy Award winner is currently on "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour." He's scheduled to perform in Chicago on June 21.

Justin Timberlake's mugshot is released

Justin Timberlake's mugshot taken at the Sag Harbor Police Department was released. (Sag Harbor Police Department)

Timberlake was arraigned Tuesday morning in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court without bond. "At this time, we have no further comment," a spokesperson for the DA's office told Fox News Digital.

Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated along with citations for failure to keep right and failure to stop at a stop sign, the district attorney's office confirmed to Fox News. He is expected to appear virtually for his first court hearing in the matter on July 26.

Sag Harbor is a small village in the Hamptons with a population of under 3,000. It's roughly 100 miles from Manhattan.

Billy Joel in a suit on stage performing

Billy Joel was spotted leaving The American Hotel on Tuesday, the same establishment Justin Timberlake had attended before he was arrested. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Timberlake's lawyer, Ed Burke, commented on his clients arrest, telling Fox News Digital: "I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations. He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time; he is currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office."

Following Timberlake's arrest on Tuesday, WNYW Fox 5 spoke with fellow musician Billy Joel, who was leaving The American Hotel, the same restaurant that Timberlake had dined at the night before.

When asked to comment on Timberlake, Joel stated, "Judge not lest ye be judged." Joel famously crashed his Mercedes into a tree in the Hamptons in 2003 and was briefly hospitalized. 

Jessica Biel looks down as she walks in New York City in a black and tan top on the set of "The Better Sister"

Jessica Biel was photographed on the set of "The Better Sister" in Manhattan following her husband Justin Timberlake's arrest on June 18, 2024. (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Meanwhile, in New York City, Timberlake's wife and actress Jessica Biel put on a brave face following her husband's arrest. She was seen on the set of her upcoming TV series, "The Better Sister."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

