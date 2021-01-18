Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Justin Timberlake
Published

Justin Timberlake confirms he and wife Jessica Biel welcomed second son

Couple already shares 5-year-old son Silas

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 16Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 16

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Justin Timberlake confirmed that he and his wife, Jessica Biel, welcomed their second child over the summer -- a son named Phineas. 

The singer, 39, told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her talk show, which will air Monday afternoon.

"He’s awesome and so cute. Nobody’s sleeping," Timberlake gushed in the preview clip. "But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful."

DeGeneres said she was one of few close family friends who knew the exciting news. 

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE AND JESSICA BIEL WELCOME SECOND CHILD, LANCE BASS CONFIRMS

"I think we were FaceTiming and you said, ‘Hey, you want to know a secret?’ and then Jessica walked in and you put your hand on her stomach. You were like, ‘I’m having another baby!'" she said.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake welcomed their second son over the summer. 

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake welcomed their second son over the summer.  (Kevin Mazur/VF11/WireImage)

The couple was reportedly able to keep the pregnancy a secret during the pandemic because they spent most of their time in Montana with their firstborn son, Silas, 5. 

Timberlake said Silas is "super excited" about becoming an older brother.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE JOKES THAT PARENTING 24/7 DURING THE CORONAVIRUS IS 'NOT HUMAN'

"Right now he’s very much liking it," revealed the actor/producer. "Phin can’t walk yet or chase him down, so we’ll see what happens."

Back in April 2018, Biel told Entertainment Tonight she was hoping to expand their family.

"Kids are amazing. They are really hard, but they are really amazing," she said. "I think it would be amazing to have a bigger family. I don't know if that is in the cards for us, we will see."

Timberlake and Biel married in 2012. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Timberlake is prepping to perform during a TV special on Wednesday night in honor of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' inauguration. 

On Our Radar