Justin Timberlake jokes that parenting 24/7 during the coronavirus is 'not human'

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are starting to buckle under the pressure of 24/7 parenting that the coronavirus pandemic has created.

The 39-year-old singer appeared via video chat on SiriusXM’s “Hits 1” on Wednesday where he talked about self-quarantining in Montana with his wife and their 4-year-old son, Silas. While he said they’re all in good health, he joked that being a dad all day without the benefits of school or daycare is “not human.”

“We’re doing good, we’re doing good,” he told the hosts. “We’re mostly commiserating over the fact that we... just 24-hour parenting is just not human. It’s not.”

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer joked that his son will occasionally give him a look of impatience.

“I’m like, alright, cool. Let’s take a 20. I got you,” he said while pretending to back away from the child. “Just a commercial break.”

Also during the interview, Timberlake revealed that he and Biel, 38, are riding out the COVID-19 pandemic at their place in Montana.

“Well you know, I’m sending good vibes to you. You’ll make it. You’ll be alright,” he told the hosts who said they, too, were buckling under the pressure of at-home life. “To be honest, we thought the best way to kind of do our part was, we have a place in Montana, so we came up here.”

The singer and actor said he’s fortunate to be able to quarantine in a place where they still have the freedom to enjoy the outdoors and remain appropriately socially distant from other people.

“We feel very lucky and kind of blessed that we’re in a place... where they’re pretty socially distant here anyway, where our place is,” he explained. “And so, I mean just being able to kind of walk out into your driveway and maybe go for a little hike is always nice.”