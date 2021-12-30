Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel team up for couples ab workout: 'Swolemates'

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are getting a head start on their New Year’s resolutions.

On Wednesday, the couple took to their Instagram accounts and uploaded their no-nonsense workout routine that focused on their cores.

In the video, Timberlake, 40, as well as Biel, 39, were seen doing side planks, hip dips and shoulder taps, among other exercises. The sweaty series was set to the "Training Montage" sequence from the film "Rocky IV," which was composed by Vince DiCola.

"Swolemates," they captioned the video. "See you in 2022."

The post came shortly after Biel unveiled a rare candid family photo of the pair celebrating the holidays with their sons Silas and Phineas.

"Thankful for my guys," the "7th Heaven" alum captioned the snap. "Merry Christmas everybody!"

Biel and Timberlake tied the knot in 2012. They welcomed their firstborn in 2015 followed by their second child in 2019.

The family has been spending more time at their Montana home, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, the couple listed their Hollywood Hills mansion in October for $35 million. A source revealed that the family is "happy to live in Montana" and isn't residing in Los Angeles anymore.

Back in July, Biel opened up to the outlet about parenting during the pandemic.

"It was very much: Be flexible, go with the flow," she said at the time. "But you have to divide and conquer, otherwise I think one person probably gets too burned out. And we just have to be there for each other."

Biel shared that she was grateful for the "huge" support of some pod schools [small learning groups] the family was involved with.

"It was really helpful for my kids to have some small, safe social circle, and I didn’t go crazy," she explained. "I am not a teacher. That is what I learned."

Biel added that she finds hope in "just being with friends, looking at each other and going, ‘We made it through.'"

"Human beings are resilient creatures," she said. "We come back stronger when things are tough."

While Biel and her family have been living in Montana, she has been keeping busy with acting in Hollywood. The star is currently filming the TV miniseries "Candy," which is based on the true story of Candy Montgomery, who seemingly had it all before murder occurred in Texas.