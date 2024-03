Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Hailey Bieber is dismissing rumors circulating online about her, putting to rest any speculation that she and husband Justin Bieber are having issues.

"Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on [TikTok] are 100% of the time wrong," she wrote in a statement shared to her Instagram stories, not acknowledging a particular narrative. "Made out of thin air…Come from the land of delusion…So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false.

"Sorry to spoil it."

HAILEY BIEBER TALKS BABIES WITH JUSTIN BIEBER, EVOLVING MARRIAGE AMID HEALTH STRUGGLES

Her comments come after speculation has mounted online, particularly on the social media platform TikTok, that she and Bieber are having marital problems. Some social media accounts have alleged Bieber is having an affair with a billionaire, while others claim the two have already split.

The rumors were only fueled by her father, actor Stephen Baldwin, who shared a message last week from Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries, asking for prayers for the young couple.

In a since-deleted post, Marx wrote over a video of Bieber singing, "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In the post's caption, he expanded upon what prompted him to ask for prayers, citing his wife's relationship with Hailey's mother, Kennya.

"I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments that we get," he wrote.

"Eileen and Hailey's mother pray often together for J&H and our children as well. There are certain challenges that people in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often regardless of the material things or accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general. So thank you."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Amid the speculation, Hailey, 27, still posted for her husband's 30th birthday March 1, writing to Instagram, "Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple married in 2018 after an off-and-on relationship. They had a New York City courthouse wedding followed by a larger ceremony in South Carolina in 2019.

A representative for Hailey did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.