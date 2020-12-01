Justin Bieber says he'd 'love to have a tribe' of kids with wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber is opening up about his personal life with wife Hailey Baldwin.

The 26-year-old appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Tuesday, where the daytime talk show host grilled him on the couple's future, and whether he and Baldwin are ready to start a family.

The "Holy" singer confessed the two certainly haven't ruled out kids. In fact, Bieber hasn't written off any amount of children in his future, but is taking it slow because Baldwin, 24, isn't quite ready.

"I'm going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," Bieber, wearing a backward hat, jeans and a black zip-up sweatshirt, tells DeGeneres in a sneak peek clip released Tuesday morning.

"I'd love to have myself a tribe," Bieber continued, adding that ultimately the decision comes down to his wife.

"It's her body and whatever she wants to do," Bieber said of Baldwin. "I think she wants to have a few, at least two or three."

Bieber confirmed that Baldwin is a lover of kids as well.

"There's not really an issue but I think Hailey just has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman," he said. "She just is not ready yet, and I think that's OK."

"I was hoping that was the answer because I know how much you love kids and you're going to be such a great dad. But I think that's really important," DeGeneres agreed.

Bieber also touched on his tattoos, admitting that while Baldwin wasn't necessarily against his latest neck tattoo of a rose, she doesn't want to see any others.

"No more neck tattoos, that's what Hailey says," he said.

Although Bieber does have a plan for when he and Baldwin do finally settle down to raise a family. He confirmed to DeGeneres that when the couple welcomes little ones, he has reserved his back for some new ink in their honor.

"So you'll do a family portrait of you all sitting in front of a fireplace, you and Hailey and the kids? That would be great. You should do a tattoo and make it look like it's in a frame on an easel," DeGeneres joked.

Bieber and Baldwin celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in September.

"Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband!" Bieber, 26, gushed on Instagram.

He continued: "You teach me so much every day and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams!"

"I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl," the pop star concluded.

Meanwhile, Baldwin also shared several photos from the pair's special day, captioning the post: "1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over."

The pair got married in a large, traditional ceremony on Sept. 30, 2019, at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton, S.C.

Before that, Bieber and Baldwin secretly got married in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse just two months after getting engaged in June 2018.