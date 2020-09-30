Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin celebrate their 1-year wedding anniversary

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin couldn't be more in love.

The pair celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Wednesday, both posting sweet tributes to one another.

"Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband!" Bieber, 26, gushed in an Instagram post which featured a photo from their wedding day.

He continued: "You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams!"

JUSTIN BIEBER AND HAILEY BALDWIN CELEBRATE 2-YEAR ANNIVERSARY SINCE NYC COURTHOUSE WEDDING

"I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl," Bieber concluded.

Meanwhile, Baldwin, 23, also shared several photos from the pair's special day, captioning the post: "1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over."

JUSTIN BIEBER PENS POEM TO 'SOULMATE' HAILEY BALDWIN: 'I THINK ABOUT YOU, GODS GREATEST CREATION'

The pair got married in a large, traditional ceremony on Sept. 30, 2019, at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton, S.C.

Over 100 guests attended, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of country duo Dan + Shay (who also performed) and Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before that, Bieber and Baldwin secretly got married in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse just two months after getting engaged in June 2018.