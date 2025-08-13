Justin Bieber says he doesn't deserve to be forgiven in emotional Instagram post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justin Bieber is crediting his faith to getting through each day.

On Tuesday, the "Daisies" singer, 31, took to Instagram to share his gratitude for Jesus and explain why he doesn't feel that he deserves "forgiveness and love."

"grateful for a new day," he captioned the post. "grateful for Jesus. he meets me every morning with forgiveness and love that I truly don’t deserve."

JUSTIN BIEBER ADDRESS 'ANGER ISSUES' AFTER PUBLIC CONFRONTATION WITH PAPARAZZI

"so grateful that he gives this love so freely, so graciously," he continued.

"Wouldn’t be able to get thru the day without his love," he added. "It meets me at my lowest."

Fans were quick to offer their support.

"You deserve all the love and grace you receive, more than you know. Keep your head up," one user commented.

"You are deserving of his love. Sending you love, strength and prayers! You got this! There’s a reason we’re here!" another wrote.

In recent months, the pop star has expressed his vulnerability through multiple posts on Instagram.

In April, Bieber wrote, "I'm just an average flawed guy. I've done things that have hurt others. I continue to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally. Yet I woke up this morning with another opportunity to grow and not be so selfish today."

He went on to write, "LOVE DRAWS US IN. LOVE DOESN'T CONDEMN. LOVE BELIEVES THE BEST. LOVE HOPES ALL THINGS AND ENDURES ALL THINGS. IT DOESN'T KEEP RECORD OF WRONG. LOVE HELPS U TO FORGIVE AND LOVE EVEN YOUR ENEMIES."

Bieber made another post shortly after that, telling his followers that "Sometimes I think I'm gonna get exposed if I tell people how selfish I am. Like if I admitted that, maybe people wouldn't like me or trust me."

The "Baby" singer explained that he felt that if he was honest about feeling selfish, then he would be "disqualified from the dreams I had of being included," but said that the more honest he is about things, the more freedom he has.

In another post, Bieber wrote that he "can't control" how he feels when he wakes up each morning, and that in the past "I would find myself even subconsciously blaming god for the bad feeling I woke up with rather than communicate with him and ask him to help me have a change of perspective."

In May, Bieber, who recently released his long-awaited seventh studio album, "Swag," made a public apology to his wife, Hailey Bieber, about her Vogue cover.

He took to Instagram to share images from Hailey's photo shoot with Vogue. In his caption, he explained that he'd once told her she'd never land the cover of the legendary fashion magazine.

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight," he wrote. "I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue, Yikes I know, so mean."

He continued, "For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even... I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. we’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection."

Bieber, who later deleted his caption, finished his post by dedicating a message directly to his wife, and wrote, "So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this post.