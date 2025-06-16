Justin Bieber addresses 'anger issues' after public confrontation with paparazzi

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justin Bieber took to social media to discuss his healing process and "anger issues" after another confrontation with paparazzi.

"People keep telling me to heal," Bieber wrote Monday. "Don't you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I'm broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry. The harder I try to grow. The more focussed [sic] on myself I am.

He continued: "Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others. Because honestly I'm exhausted with thinking about myself lately aren't you?"

Bieber, 31, was spotted at the beach by paparazzi. He was seen telling the people with cameras to leave him alone. Fox News Digital reached out to Bieber's representative for comment.

JUSTIN BIEBER PLEADS FOR PAPARAZZI ATTENTION TO STOP AMID GROWING CONCERN OVER POP STAR'S BEHAVIOR

The "Never Say Never" singer previously pleaded with paparazzi to leave him alone in a video shared to his Instagram in April.

"Look at these guys, man," Bieber repeatedly said while videoing.

"This has to stop," the "One Time" singer wrote in his caption.

Throughout the video, fans can hear the back-and-forth between Bieber's entourage and photographers.

"Guys, can you back up please?" someone asked, before a photographer replied with, "You're filming me?"

"You guys done?" another person asked the photographers.

"Got your shots, go," the man added, encouraging the photographers to be on their way.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Bieber is no stranger to paparazzi and has been dealing with an intense level of scrutiny since his meteoric rise to fame began in 2009.

The musician was first discovered after posting covers to YouTube. His viral fame led to the release of his first album, "My World," which featured the hit singles "One Time" and "One Less Lonely Girl."

At the time, Bieber was 16 years old.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Amid recent speculation, Bieber's team told TMZ that concerns about Bieber's mental and physical health are "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

His team added that he is focused on being a father to his son, Jack, and producing new music. Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child in August.

Despite rumors of a rocky spot in the pop star's marriage to Hailey, a source told People in April that Bieber is having fun with his wife's support.

"Hailey is not on the verge of wanting a divorce or leaving him. It's just completely untrue," the insider told the outlet. "If anything, she's sad about how hard everyone is being on him now that he finally is coming back out of his shell."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP