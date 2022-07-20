Justin Bieber to resume 'Justice' tour following facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justin Bieber is going back on tour.

Bieber, 28, will resume the "Justice" tour on July 31, a representative for the pop star confirmed to Variety.

The "Sorry" singer will appear at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy and then will travel throughout Europe before heading to South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The dates appear on Bieber's tour website.

Bieber revealed his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis June 10 via Instagram after canceling multiple concerts. The "Peaches" singer uploaded a video showing one side of his face was paralyzed.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears," according to the Mayo Clinic.

The virus can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss.

"I'm going to get better, and I'm doing all of these face exercises to get my face back to normal," he said at the time. "It will go back to normal, it's just time. We don't know how much time it's going to be. It's going to be OK."

Bieber's wife Hailey later gave an update on Justin's health while promoting her skincare line, Rhode, on "Good Morning America."

"He's doing really well," she said.

"He is getting better every single day. He's feeling a lot better, and obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he's going to be totally OK. I'm just grateful that he's fine."