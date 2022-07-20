Expand / Collapse search
Justin Bieber
Published

Justin Bieber to resume 'Justice' tour following facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Bieber postponed his tour in June following his diagnosis

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Justin Bieber is going back on tour.

Bieber, 28, will resume the "Justice" tour on July 31, a representative for the pop star confirmed to Variety.

The "Sorry" singer will appear at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy and then will travel throughout Europe before heading to South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The dates appear on Bieber's tour website.

Justin Bieber will resume his tour on July 31.

HAILEY BEIBER, JUSTIN BIEBER RETURN FROM BAHAMAS VACATION FOLLOWING SINGER'S RAMSAY HUNT SYNDROME DIAGNOSIS

A representative for Bieber did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Bieber revealed his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis June 10 via Instagram after canceling multiple concerts. The "Peaches" singer uploaded a video showing one side of his face was paralyzed.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears," according to the Mayo Clinic.

Bieber postponed his tour following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

The virus can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss.

"I'm going to get better, and I'm doing all of these face exercises to get my face back to normal," he said at the time. "It will go back to normal, it's just time. We don't know how much time it's going to be. It's going to be OK."

Bieber's wife Hailey later gave an update on Justin's health while promoting her skincare line, Rhode, on "Good Morning America."

Hailey gave an update on Bieber's health during a recent appearance on "Good Morning America."

"He's doing really well," she said.

"He is getting better every single day. He's feeling a lot better, and obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he's going to be totally OK. I'm just grateful that he's fine."

