This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber return from Bahamas vacation following singer's Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome can cause facial paralysis

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber returned from the Bahamas while the singer continues to recover from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

The couple spent time on a Bahamas beach vacation. Hailey and Justin were photographed arriving back to Los Angeles together on Saturday.

Hailey recently gave an update on Justin's health while promoting her skincare line, Rhode, on "Good Morning America."

"He's doing really well," she explained.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey were photographed arriving back to Los Angeles after spending time together on a Bahamas beach vacation. Bieber seemed in good spirits as he sat with wife Hailey Bieber by his side after deboarding. 

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey were photographed arriving back to Los Angeles after spending time together on a Bahamas beach vacation. Bieber seemed in good spirits as he sat with wife Hailey Bieber by his side after deboarding.  (Shutterstock)

HAILEY BIEBER GIVES JUSTIN BIEBER HEALTH UPDATE, DETAILS HER OWN RECENT HEALTH SCARE

"He is getting better every single day. He's feeling a lot better, and obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he's going to be totally OK. I'm just grateful that he's fine."

Hailey also spoke about her own health scare and how it brought the two closer together during the interview. The model suffered a mini stroke earlier this year.

"Going through it very publicly in front of a lot of people, it kind of almost, in a way forces you to have to just be up front about what's going on so that people understand what you're going through," Hailey explained. "And I think it actually opened up a lot of really important and amazing conversations."

Justin was forced to cancel multiple concert stops on his tour as he recovers from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Justin was forced to cancel multiple concert stops on his tour as he recovers from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

"I think the silver lining of it, honestly, is that it brings us a lot closer because you're going through this together," she added. "You're being there for each other, you're supporting each other and there's just something that really like bonds you through these times."

Justin and Hailey reportedly got married at a courthouse in September 2018. The couple hosted an official wedding ceremony in September 2019 in South Carolina.

Justin revealed his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis June 10 via Instagram after canceling multiple concerts. The "Peaches" singer uploaded a video showing one side of his face was paralyzed.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears," according to the Mayo Clinic. 

The virus can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss.

Hailey gave an updated on Justin's health during a recent appearance on "Good Morning America."

Hailey gave an updated on Justin's health during a recent appearance on "Good Morning America." (Photo by Gotham/GC Imageses)

"I'm going to get better, and I'm doing all of these face exercises to get my face back to normal," he said at the time. "It will go back to normal, it's just time. We don't know how much time it's going to be. It's going to be OK."

