Hailey Baldwin apologizes to hostess who says she was 'not nice’: ‘So sorry … not ever my intention’

Hailey Baldwin is apologizing after she was accused of not being the friendliest person to a restaurant hostess.

A TikTok user recently shared a video on the social media platform, recounting her run-ins with different celebrities who dined at a "fancy Manhattan restaurant" where she worked.

"These are just my personal experiences, pls take with a grain of salt 💖 xo," she captioned the clip, which featured an overlay of text that reads: "Rating celebrities I met while working as a hostess in a fancy Manhattan restaurant."

HAILEY BALDWIN SLAMS PLASTIC SURGERY ACCUSATIONS: 'I'VE NEVER TOUCHED MY FACE'

For Baldwin, the TikTok user said: "This is gonna be controversial. I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!"

According to People magazine, the 23-year-old model came across the video several days later and commented on it, apologizing.

HAILEY BALDWIN POSES IN TINY BIKINI AS SHE SITS IN A SAUNA: 'QUARANTINE SWEAT'

"Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude," she said, per the outlet. "That's not ever my intention!"

Baldwin continued: "Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad u called me out so I can do better!! Hopefully we meet again so I can apologize in person."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The TikTok user then issued a response to Baldwin, stating: "Hi Hailey! We love an accountability queen 👑thanks sm [so much] for taking the time to apologize - I hope we can meet again one day and start over. x."

In addition to Baldwin, the user also shared her experiences with Gigi and Bella Hadid, Cameron Dallas and Kylie Jenner.