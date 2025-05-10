Justin Bieber fears being 'exposed,' says he's been 'used' as concerns mount for troubled pop star

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justin Bieber is admitting to being "flawed" in a series of posts made to social media Friday.

The pop star, who has been in the spotlight lately for his concerning behavior on social media, started off his latest Instagram confessionals by writing, "I'm just an average flawed guy. I've done things that have hurt others. I continue to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally."

"Yet I woke up this morning with another opportunity to grow and not be so selfish today."

JUSTIN BIEBER PLEADS FOR PAPARAZZI ATTENTION TO STOP AMID GROWING CONCERN OVER POP STAR'S BEHAVIOR

He went on to write, "LOVE DRAWS US IN. LOVE DOESN'T CONDEMN. LOVE BELIEVES THE BEST. LOVE HOPES ALL THINGS AND ENDURES ALL THINGS. IT DOESN'T KEEP RECORD OF WRONG. LOVE HELPS U TO FORGIVE AND LOVE EVEN YOUR ENEMIES."

Bieber made another post shortly after that, telling his followers that "Sometimes I think I'm gonna get exposed if I tell people how selfish I am. Like if I admitted that, maybe people wouldn't like me or trust me."

The "Baby" singer explained that he felt that if he was honest about feeling selfish, then he would be "disqualified from the dreams I had of being included," but said that the more honest he is about things, the more freedom he has.

In another post, Bieber wrote that he "can't control" how he feels when he wakes up each morning, and that in the past "I would find myself even subconsciously blaming god for the bad feeling I woke up with rather than communicate with him and ask him to help me have a change of perspective."

Now, he's "been really asking god to help me see the best in people. Even after being used in the way I have."

He said that it's "easier" to call others greedy than it is for one to admit to being greedy themselves, and that "Only god can remove the greed and selfishness from our hearts."



He added, "Trying harder won’t work. Cuz I tried lol."

Many of Bieber's fans showed support in the comments of his posts, with one writing, "You are in our prayers to help you feel and be better, we love you Justin."

Another told him, "Justin just live your life, you don’t have to be a famous singer anymore …."

Others were more critical, with one person commenting, "Get over yourself Justin. Slow down and rebuild buietiful. You have to back up. Or you will crash. Start to help others. That want to succeed. Don't have self pity."

"Justin you should visit hospital not coz your sick but to see how much pain people are going through then come and tell Us if your really that worst than them," another person wrote.

A representative for Bieber did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fans began weighing in on Bieber's well-being after he attended wife Hailey Bieber's Rhode event in Los Angeles in February.

In a video that went viral on TikTok , Bieber was seen with a huge grin on his face and rocking side-to-side while talking to attendees at the event.

"Are you sure that's Justin Bieber?" one user asked.

Another added, "I refuse to believe this is Justin Bieber," with a crying emoji.

"Is he okay?!" a user asked. Another chimed in, "This is so hard to watch. Someone help him."

After the speculation, Bieber's team told TMZ concern about Bieber's mental and physical health is "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

His team added that he is focused on being a father to his son Jack and producing new music. Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child last August.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.