Hailey Bieber rocks yellow bikini in summer photos ahead of Justin Bieber's reported album release

Hailey Bieber is embracing a summer full of lemontinis as her husband reportedly gears up to drop his seventh studio album on Friday.

On Wednesday, Hailey took to Instagram to share a dump of bikini photos from a recent trip overseas.

"summer club lemontini girli," the Rhode founder captioned her post.

Hailey was seen sporting a yellow, abstract bikini bottom, with a similar shirt and a black and white polka-dot headscarf while sitting on a boat in one of the shots.

Another showed Hailey wearing just the abstract, yellow bikini and polka-dot headscarf with thin black glasses. She was also wearing an abstract, yellow matching set in a few of the shots.

The final slide showed Hailey lounging on a large float that had "rhode" written in bright yellow letters. Her brand is currently celebrating their first Rhode summer club in Mallorca, Spain until the end of July.

Hailey's post came just before Justin Bieber uploaded several shots of billboards that seemingly show the track list for his rumored upcoming album.

One billboard showed him shirtless with Hailey holding their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in the background. The couple welcomed their first child in August 2024, and they tied the knot in 2018.

Another billboard showed a close-up shot of Justin, holding the feet of a baby that could be assumed to be his son.

Sources told the Hollywood Reporter that Justin's seventh studio album, reportedly titled "Swag," is releasing on July 11 and will include features by artists Gunna, Sexyy Red and Cash Cobain.

Justin's last album was "Justice," which was released in 2021.