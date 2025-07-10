Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Bieber rocks yellow bikini in summer photos ahead of Justin Bieber's reported album release

Hailey Bieber shares 'lemontini girli' summer photos while Justin reportedly will drop his seventh album on July 11

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Justin Bieber breaks silence on former ‘mentor’ Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, denies abuse Video

Justin Bieber breaks silence on former ‘mentor’ Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, denies abuse

Fox News correspondent Nate Foy has the latest on Justin Bieber claiming he was not an abuse victim of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hailey Bieber is embracing a summer full of lemontinis as her husband reportedly gears up to drop his seventh studio album on Friday.

On Wednesday, Hailey took to Instagram to share a dump of bikini photos from a recent trip overseas. 

"summer club lemontini girli," the Rhode founder captioned her post. 

Hailey Bieber boat

Hailey Bieber in an abstract yellow bikini and a polka-dot headscarf. (Hailey Bieber/Instagram)

Hailey was seen sporting a yellow, abstract bikini bottom, with a similar shirt and a black and white polka-dot headscarf while sitting on a boat in one of the shots.

HAILEY BIEBER'S BIKINI PHOTOS PROMPT CELEBRITIES TO FLOOD COMMENTS WITH PRAISE

Another showed Hailey wearing just the abstract, yellow bikini and polka-dot headscarf with thin black glasses. She was also wearing an abstract, yellow matching set in a few of the shots.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber in an abstract yellow outfit and bikini top. (Hailey Bieber/Instagram)

The final slide showed Hailey lounging on a large float that had "rhode" written in bright yellow letters. Her brand is currently celebrating their first Rhode summer club in Mallorca, Spain until the end of July.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Hailey's post came just before Justin Bieber uploaded several shots of billboards that seemingly show the track list for his rumored upcoming album.

Justin Bieber in a black suit poses next to wife Hailey Bieber in a black plunging dress on the carpet

Justin and Hailey Bieber married in 2018. (Getty Images)

One billboard showed him shirtless with Hailey holding their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in the background. The couple welcomed their first child in August 2024, and they tied the knot in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Another billboard showed a close-up shot of Justin, holding the feet of a baby that could be assumed to be his son. 

Justin Bieber wears a white shirt, sunglasses and a hat

Justin Bieber hasn't released a new album since 2021. (Gotham/GC Images)

Sources told the Hollywood Reporter that Justin's seventh studio album, reportedly titled "Swag," is releasing on July 11 and will include features by artists Gunna, Sexyy Red and Cash Cobain.

Justin's last album was "Justice," which was released in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending