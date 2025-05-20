Justin Bieber makes public apology to Hailey over Vogue cover comments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justin Bieber is publicly asking for forgiveness from wife Hailey Bieber.

Justin, who married the model in 2018, took to Instagram Tuesday to share images from Hailey's photo shoot with Vogue. In his caption, he explained that he'd once told her she'd never land the cover of the legendary fashion magazine.

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight," he wrote. "I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue, Yikes I know, so mean.

"For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even... I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. we’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection."



Justin, who has since deleted his caption, finished his post by dedicating a message directly to his wife, writing, "So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."

In the comments on the post, his followers seemed divided over his message. Many people praised him for being "real" and "honest" in sharing details about the fight he said he had with Hailey.

"I don’t think there’s any malicious intent in his caption," one person wrote. "I think his whole point is that his wife had a goal of being on the cover of Vogue someday and she went out and achieved that goal regardless of what someone said even if that someone is Justin. If I understand him, he’s acknowledging her success while apologizing for doubting her."

Others slammed him, calling his caption "disrespectful and nasty."

"This is actually a crazy thing to post about your wife’s achievements," a follower commented. Another wrote, "May this type of love never find me."

Representatives for Justin and Hailey did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Hailey hasn't publicly commented on Justin's statement. Though, in her interview with Vogue, she did briefly address rumors about the state of their marriage while discussing what her life was like after giving birth to their son Jack in August.

"Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult," she said. "And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, ‘They’re getting divorced, and they’re this and they’re not happy.’ It is such a mindf---. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live."

She credited Ariana Grande, who once said she shuts out criticism by refusing to "invite it in anymore," for helping her gain some perspective on the issue.

"It was so true to me when she said that," Hailey shared. "I am in a space where I just don’t accept it. I don’t allow it anymore. We don’t have to allow those things into our space if we don’t want to."

Justin told Vogue, "I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I’ve ever done was marry Hailey."

On the topic of their 9-month-old son Jack, he said, "I’m walking in the days I always dreamed of."

In recent months, Justin has shared several candid messages on social media. In some, he's made a plea to paparazzi to leave him alone. In others, he's shared personal messages about his fears and shortcomings.

Some fans have expressed concern about his behavior, and many have called for someone in his personal circle to help him. There have been theories that he's struggling with his mental health or using hard drugs.

In February, a representative for Justin told TMZ that ongoing speculation is "exhausting and pitiful and shows that, despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."