Jussie Smollett investigation could lead to grand jury as early as today, TMZ 's Harvey Levin says

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett may see a grand jury as early as today according to TMZ founder Harvey Levin.

“We are told what he needs to do to avert a grand jury is literally a ‘Hail Mary’ where somehow he says something that will make the police believe it,” Levin said on “America’s Newsroom.” “It’s just not going to happen.”

The grand jury, according to Levin, is deciding whether to charge Smollett with a felony for filing a false police report.

Levin also said the FBI is reopening an investigation into a racist, homophobic, pro-Trump letter sent to the actor.

Several reports allege Smollett sent the letter himself, and that he staged an attack on himself with the help of two brothers when the letter didn't gain enough attention.

Smollett's attorneys have vehemently denied that the attack was a hoax, telling reporters, "As a victim of a hate crime who has cooperated with the police investigation, Jussie Smollett is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with. He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying."

Smollett claimed two white men attacked him, poured bleach on him, hung a noose around his neck and used racist and homophobic language. He also said the attackers used a pro-Trump slogan.

Chicago Police have been attempting to re-interview Smollett. However, Levin reports that is unlikely.

“We’re being told by law enforcement the second he refuses to go, it goes immediately to the grand jury,” Levin said.

Levin also described Jussie as “a well-liked person both on and off the ‘Empire’ set.”