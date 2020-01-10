'Modern Family' star Julie Bowen says she needs to keep working because of recent divorce

Julie Bowen is in no position to put the breaks on her acting career.

The "Modern Family" star attended the ABC Winter Television Critics Association winter tour this week and was asked if she was prepared for the popular ABC sitcom to come to an end.

"Do you know what divorce is in the state of California?" she quipped about her pricey split from ex-husband Scott Phillips (via Us Weekly).

"I love working and I joke about that and I'm actually very good friends with my ex-husband and he knows very well," Bowen continued to the outlet about Phillips. "Like, I would work, no matter what, I would work."

Bowen and Phillips called it quits in February 2018 after 13 years of marriage. According to reports at the time, Bowen and the real estate investor hadn't been spotted together publicly since one year prior.

In 2016, Bowen and Phillips raised eyebrows when her husband did not attend the Emmy Awards with her.

"We just had our anniversary on the day of the Emmys, which was hilarious," Bowen told People at the time. "He's come every year, he’s been so supportive and this year he was playing in a tennis tournament and I wasn’t nominated as an individual so I said, ‘What do you want to do on our anniversary?’ I mean it’s such an honor to be nominated and to go, but it’s tough to be a purse holder."

It was announced this week that "Modern Family" will air its finale after 11 seasons on April 8, and there are no spin-offs in the work involving its large cast.

The show, also starring Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter, was an immediate hit and holds the record with "Frasier" for snagging five straight Emmy Awards as television's best comedy.

