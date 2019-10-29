Julie Andrews says she was ‘so truly stoned’ to accept a role in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’: ‘I do regret it’

Julie Andrews says she was unable to appear in 2013’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” because she was too high on prescription drugs after surgery.

The 84-year-old made the shocking declaration during a recent appearance of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” to promote her new book “Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years.”

“I do regret it,” admitted the British actress, as reported by People magazine on Tuesday. “I wasn’t able to do the movie. I had an operation. I’m a bionic woman and I have a titanium ankle. I was so truly stoned from all the drugs that I had to take to take the pain away. Really, it was mostly the anesthetics.”

The film, which was directed by Martin Scorsese, is based on the story of Jordan Belfort, a wealthy stockbroker who faces a dramatic fall involving corruption and the federal government. It starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie and Matthew McConaughey, among others.

“I just wasn’t ready and I wanted to be and I would’ve loved to work with Scorsese,” said Andrews.

According to the outlet, the “Mary Poppins” and “Sound of Music” icon would’ve played the role of Aunt Emma, who helps Belfort [DiCaprio] hide some money. That role eventually went to another Brit, “Absolutely Fabulous” and “Paddington 2” actress Joanna Lumley.

But these days, Andrews is keeping busy. In fact, she’s poised to star in the third movie of “The Princess Diaries,” which also stars Anne Hathaway — whenever the script is completed.

“I haven’t heard [there’s a script finished],” explained Andrews to a fan who asked if she had any updates since Hathaway’s announcement of a completed script.

“There’s been talk about [a third movie] for quite a while,” Andrews continued. “I think [Hathaway’s] having a second child. She’s busy and I’ve been busy. If it happens, it would be lovely, and if it doesn’t, I wouldn’t have known about [it] so there you go.”

In January of this year, Hathaway, 36, announced on an episode of “Live” that a script for the third film was already completed.

The next installment would follow the original 2001 film, as well as 2004’s “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.”