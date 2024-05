Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Former Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice got candid about her first-ever sex scene.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s "Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon," the 31-year-old actress shared that she felt "uncomfortable" while filming the intimate scene in her upcoming movie "Depravity" and questioned the timing of the shoot.

"My first day on set I had my first-ever sex scene. I’m like, ‘Really, guys? We’re gonna schedule this for the first day? Cool. Thanks for that,'" the "Victorious" alum said. "It is uncomfortable."

She continued, "I was actually very nervous about it and totally anxious about the entire situation, and I was like, ‘Did I make the wrong choice? I don’t know if I should do this.'"

Justice emphasized that she had "a lot of faith and trust" in the film's director, Paul Tamasy, who is making his helming debut with "Depravity."

"He made me feel very comfortable about it and said, ‘Listen, I’ll show it to you beforehand. If you don’t like it, then we’ll change it,'" she recalled.

"Depravity" follows three roommates living in an apartment building who begin to suspect that their neighbor is a serial killer and discover a multimillion-dollar art heist during their investigation, per Variety.

The movie also stars Dermot Mulroney, Dylan McDermott, Sasha Luss, Devon Ross. Taylor John Smith, Alex Roe and Adam Lazarre-White.

Tamasy, whose screenwriting credits include "The Fighter," "The Finest Hours" and "Patriots Day," also penned the script for "Depravity."

While appearing on "Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon," Justice shared her thoughts on the misconceptions that people can have about sex scenes.

"I think sometimes people think filming sex scenes or anything like an intimate scene, that it’s really sexy," the "Zoey 101" star said. "It’s really not. It’s uncomfortable, honestly, and there’s a bunch of random dudes in the room breathing and watching you."

Justice added that she and her scene partner, whom she did not name, were friends "as much as we could be."

"We barely knew each other because it was the first day of filming," she explained. "He was a super nice guy and made me feel safe and was very polite and respectful."

"It went well, and it's very tasteful," Justice said.

Justice made her acting debut at the age of 10 in a guest appearance on the hit show "Gilmore Girls." She went on to star on the Nickelodeon series "Zoey 101" and "Victorious." The Florida native is also a singer who recently released her new single, "Raw."