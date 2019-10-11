Real-life 'Wolf of Wall Street' supports Trump, slams Warren and Sanders' 'destructive' policies

In the latest episode of Fox Nation's "No Interruption," real-life 'Wolf of Wall Street' Jordan Belfort spoke out against Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, both of whom have called for a crackdown on Wall Street and financial institutions.

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren asked Belfort to weigh in on the current 2020 Democratic field, as many of the leading candidates have long criticized the financial industry.

"If one of these people gets into office, it will be a Warren or Sanders destruction.” — Jordan Belfort, Wolf of Wall Street

“Wall Street has a really, really important function, right? When Wall Street runs amok, it gets really ugly," said Belfort. "What frightens me about a Bernie Sanders or an Elizabeth Warren is like they think that government is… the answer… but the policies that they're talking about will literally destroy the fabric of the country,” Belfort said.

TOMI LAHREN SITS DOWN WITH FORMER NFL STAR ARIAN FOSTER, ASKS WHY HE KNELT FOR NATIONAL ANTHEM

However, Belfort said that he believed that Trump will emerge with a victory in 2020.

“If I didn't, I wouldn't be able to sleep at night, OK? Because I think that this nation would be literally destroyed," he said. "If one of these people gets into office—a Warren or Sanders—destruction.”

“He's a great salesman," Belfort continued, praising the president.

"I wish that he would say things in a way that p*** people off less because it doesn't help… but I can’t judge because he's president. I didn't become president, he did. I went to jail.”

Later in the episode, Belfort opened up about his notorious financial rise, devastating downfall, and how his time in prison helped reinvent his future.

“Of course, I'm remorseful about what happened," said Belfort, responding to Lahren, who questioned whether he regretted his past actions.

'WOLF OF WALL STREET' FILM COMPANY TO PAY $60M SETTLEMENT

“I deserved to go to jail," Belfort continued. "I definitely deserved to go to jail, it was a positive experience,” he recalled. “I thought the judge was very smart… he sentenced me to a long enough time to really [make sure]… I'll never forget—that was terrible. Yet not long enough to destroy my life, destroy my children.”

Belfort was portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in the blockbuster Hollywood movie, “The Wolf of Wall Street,” which shed light on his early life and white-collar crimes that led to his eventual time in prison.

After serving 22 months between 2004 and 2006 for securities fraud totaling over $200 million, Belfort was also ordered to return $110 million to investors.

"The judge was very smart… he sentenced me to a long enough time to really [make sure]… I'll never forget that was terrible, Yet not long enough to destroy my life, destroy my children.” — Jordan Belfort, Wolf of Wall Street

Following his time in prison, Belfort worked on his sobriety and began to write his book -- which would serve as a basis for the film. Belfort described becoming sober and writing the book as pivotal experiences in his path to rehabilitation.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE FROM TOMI LAHREN

“When I wrote the book it was like… self-therapy to look back and examine all your actions… I love the movie—obviously, some things were fictionalized to serve the narrative so to speak… There are some things that bothered me that I thought made me look worse than I was and other things that probably didn't look as bad as I was,” Belfort recalled.

The 2013 film reportedly made an estimated $400 million worldwide and gained Belfort widespread recognition, kicking off his second career as a motivational speaker.

To see Tomi’s full interview with Jordan Belfort on "No Interruption" including Belfort's opinion on the college cheating scandal and the media's treatment of President Trump, join Fox Nation and watch the latest episode today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.

Fox News' Matt London contributed to this report.