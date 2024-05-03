Lindsay Lohan impressed Dennis Quaid while working together on 'The Parent Trap:' 'She was like Marlon Brando'

Lindsay Lohan left quite an impression on Dennis Quaid when the two worked together on "The Parent Trap."

During a recent interview with People, Quaid played the game Drawing from Memory, during which he was challenged to answer questions with a drawing. When asked to draw the infamous torn picture of him and Natasha Richardson that Lohan's characters carry around in the film, he couldn't help but praise the actress.

"My favorite memory from ‘The Parent Trap’ was doing the screen test with Lindsay," he told the outlet. "She was 11 years old, and I couldn't believe that somebody could be that talented. She was like Marlon Brando, and she was, at 11 years old, she was totally fearless."

In the film, Quaid played Nick Parker, a man once married to Richardson's character, Elizabeth James. The characters ultimately get a divorce, but not before welcoming twins Hallie and Annie, both played by Lohan.

After the divorce, the twins were separated from each other, with one twin living in California with Quaid's character and the other in England with Richardson's character. The two meet at summer camp and devise a plan to get their parents back together.

"I guess he'd be sipping some of the wine out of his vineyard, not traveling too far from home," Quaid told E! News in April about where he thinks Nick Parker would be today. "Yes, he's still with Elizabeth."

He called Richardson, who died in March 2009, a "beautiful, beautiful woman," who "is sorely missed" by him and his family.

Quaid also shared that he and Lohan are still somewhat in contact, revealing she sent him a birthday message when he turned 70 in early April.

Speaking to E! News about Lohan's talent, Quaid once again commented on how "fearless" she was as a child actor, saying "she had me believing there were two girls." He was impressed by the amount of "control [she had] over her talent and what she was doing and during the shooting."

Since "The Parent Trap," Quaid has appeared in films like, "The Rookie" and "The Day After Tomorrow" and most recently starred in "Lawmen: Bass Reeves."

The miniseries was executive produced by "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan. It follows the story of the first Black U.S. Marshal, Bass Reeves. When announcing his casting, Quaid expressed how "honored" he was to be involved with the project and bring Reeves' story to the forefront.

"Reeves was known as the greatest frontier hero in American history and also believed to be the inspiration for ‘The Lone Ranger,’" he wrote on Instagram as part of his announcement. "He worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded."

Quaid plays the fictional Deputy U.S. Marshal Sherrill Lynn, who offers Reeves his first job in law enforcement in the series.

When speaking with Fox News Digital in January 2023, Quaid joked they were "making mayhem" during filming, explaining they were "riding horses [and] shooting guns" at 4 in the morning.