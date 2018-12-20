‘Mary Poppins Returns’ cast defends film’s so-called 'forgettable' songs

The cast of “Mary Poppins Returns” defended the movie’s songs that were dubbed by some critics as “forgettable.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda told the BBC that the sequel wasn’t “trying to improve on ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,’” the popular song from the 1964 film “Mary Poppins.” He said the film was a sequel not a reboot.

"You can't improve on that, and we know that. The goal is there are eight books by [author] PL Travers, [the author of the book series the film is based on] there are some amazing Mary Poppins stories that haven't made it to the screen,” Miranda said.

Vox panned the movie's songs as "forgettable," while The Hollywood Reporter wrote "there's no song as memorably poignant as 'Feed the Birds.'"

Rob Marshall, the film’s director, said he believed the movie had a “fantastic score.”

"I think it's a fantastic score, I really do," Marshall told the BBC. "We didn't set out to make them stand-alone songs, because that doesn't work for a musical.

"What works for a musical is when they're integrated into the story. But I will say they're so tuneful, so clever, so smart. And they're beautiful, so I think the more people hear the songs, the more they'll be part of their lives."

Emily Mortimer, who stars in the film, said she thought the songs were “beautiful” and believed the “soundtrack is going to be a big part of people’s lives for years to come.”