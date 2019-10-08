Tomi Lahren talks to real-life 'Wolf of Wall Street' about remorse, rehabilitation and even 2020 politics

Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren sat down with the infamous, real-life Wolf of Street, Jordan Belfort, to discuss everything from his notorious financial rise, well-documented downfall and apparent reinvention, to 2020 politics and his support for President Donald Trump’s re-election.

Belfort’s early life and crimes were portrayed in the blockbuster Hollywood movie, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Belfort served 22 months in prison between 2004 and 2006 for securities fraud totaling over $200 million. He was also ordered to give back $110 million to investors.

The film was based on a book written by Belfort. He said that becoming sober and writing the book were pivotal experiences on his road to rehabilitation.

“When I wrote the book it was like… self-therapy to look back and examine all your actions… I love the movie—obviously, some things were fictionalized to serve the narrative so to speak… There are some things that bothered me that I thought made me look worse than I was and other things that probably didn't look as bad as I was,” said Belfort on Fox Nation's "No Interruption."

The 2013 film reportedly made about $400 million worldwide and contributed to kicking off Belfort’s second career as a motivation speaker.

“In terms of what you did and what brought the charges and what brought the guilty plea -- do you have remorse for that?” asked Lahren.

“Of course, I'm remorseful about what happened,” answered Belfort.

“Do you think jail rehabilitated you in a way? Gave you a chance to reflect?” Lahren pressed.

“I deserved to go to jail… I definitely deserved to go to jail, it was definitely a positive experience,” said Belfort. “I thought the judge was very smart… he sentenced me to a long enough time to really like… I'll never forget—that was terrible. Yet not long enough to destroy my life, destroy my children.”

Later in the interview, Lahren asked Belfort to weigh in on the current 2020 Democratic field, as leading candidates like Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren call for a crackdown on Wall Street and financial institutions.

“Wall Street has a really, really important function, right? When Wall Street runs amuck, it gets really ugly. What frightens me about a Bernie Sanders or an Elizabeth Warren is like they think that government is… the answer… The policies that they're talking about will literally destroy the fabric of the country,” Belfort said.

However, Belfort said that he’s confident that Trump will win in 2020.

“If I didn't, I wouldn't be able to sleep at night, OK? Because I think that this nation would be literally destroyed. If one of these people gets into office—a Warren or Sanders—destruction.”

Lastly, Lahren asked Belfort if he identified with Trump.

“He's a great salesman… I wish that he would say things in a way that p*** people off less because it doesn't help… but I can’t judge because he's president. I didn't become president, he did. I went to jail.”

