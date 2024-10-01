Julianne Hough says she’s ‘never been healthier’ after concerns over her body in bikini post

Julianne Hough isn’t letting the haters have the last word.

The former "Dancing With the Stars" pro commented underneath her own Instagram video on Monday that she posted of herself doing a "spa day" in a bikini after some commenters claimed she looked "too thin" and "boney" and needed to "lighten up on the Ozempic."

"I don’t usually address comments like this, but I’m going to say a few things about this video," the 36-year-old wrote at the beginning of a lengthy post.

"My body has never been healthier – I was full of inflammation in my 20’s and had a marker for an auto immune that I addressed and committed to over a year and a half ago," she explained in the part of the comment addressing her weight.

JULIANNE HOUGH EXPLAINS THE REASONS BEHIND HER BREAKUP WITH RYAN SEACREST

She added that she has frozen her eggs in the last few years, "which also shifts the body fluctuation."

"I’ve never been healthier or happier from the inside out," she wrote. "Grief, loss. Sadness and fear also get stored in the body and we hold on to that in different ways. I made it a huge priority to accept, express, process and release a lot of emotions over the years."

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

To commenters who claimed that her behavior in the video – in which she jumps on a trampoline and dances around while wearing a light mask – seemed odd, she wrote: "This playful side of me is the most authentic version."

"I saw somewhere that when kids are the most playful and can be the most strange and weird versions of themselves it means they are the safest to do so. My playful goofy side is a reflection of how safe I feel in my own skin and with the people around me."

"Everyone who is close to me knows this side of me means I am the most free in judgement of myself and from others," Hough noted.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

SELENA GOMEZ ADMITS LOSING ‘TEENAGER’S BODY' LEFT HER ‘EMBARRASSED,’ LED TO BODY SHAMING

She added that for fans who were "genuinely concerned because this is unusual for you to see, I understand that what you don’t understand feels unfamiliar and sometimes scary."

"I’m going to continue feeling safe within myself regardless of the outpouring of your comments, and have fun with life which can be really heavy and challenging. So why not be playful and laugh and enjoy the journey instead of taking everything so seriously."

At the end of her comment she wrote: "Sending love, light and playful energy your way."

Hough also had plenty of defenders in the comments section.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Society begs for celebs to be real and show all of their sides… then when they do, you call them weird and ask for less," one person argued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another person wrote: "Everyone so judgy. She’s in the shape of her life, she’s clearly LOVING life, and is wearing a BIKINI in warm weather… in water. Would you prefer she wear a snowsuit? Grow up, ladies. Your jealousy and tearing down of someone so joyful is not a good look on anyone."