Kate Moss' sister issues warning after Ozempic overdose: 'Worst decision I ever made'

Kate Moss' sister issued a warning to anyone taking Ozempic after the English model was rushed to the hospital.

Lottie, 26, admitted she took Ozempic for two weeks "a few months ago." At the time, she had not been feeling "happy" about her weight.

"I had a friend, and she could get it for me," Lottie explained during an episode of her "Dream On with Lottie Moss" podcast. "It was kind of below board... It was from a doctor, but it wasn't like you go into a doctor's office, and he prescribes it for you, he takes your blood pressure and takes tests, which is what you need when you go on something like Ozempic."

The British model acknowledged that Ozempic was "not really meant for weight loss of people that aren't of a very large size."

Ozempic, also known as semaglutide, was originally created for patients with Type 2 diabetes but has been widely used for weight loss.

"When I was taking it, the amount that I was taking was actually meant for people who are [220 pounds] and over, and I'm in the [110] range," Lottie said. "So, it's these small things that I wish I'd known before taking it."

Lottie then encouraged listeners not to take Ozempic.

"When I tell you it was the worst decision I ever made, so if this is a warning to anyone: Please, if you're thinking of taking it, do not take it, it's so not worth it," Lottie said. "I would rather die any day than take that again. It made me feel so nauseous."

After throwing up constantly, Lottie dropped nearly 20 pounds.

"I think I started at about [132 pounds], and I went down to [125 pounds] with the first dose, then I went down to like [119 pounds]. It was crazy. I think my lowest was [116 pounds]. In terms of a few weeks, that's not a healthy weight loss, and that's not a healthy drop."

She continued, "When I was in bed for those two days, and it was sort of the end of it, and I was just wanting to come off it – because it's not like you can stop taking it, it's not like a pill or something that you don't take when you wake up in the morning, it's in your system, and it's there."

"I felt so sick one day I said to my friend, 'I can't keep any water down, I can't keep any food down, no liquids, nothing. I need to go to hospital, I feel really sick.'"

Lottie claimed she finally made a visit to the emergency room where the 26-year-old model had a seizure due to dehydration.

