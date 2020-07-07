Julianne Hough shares message about feeling ‘stuck, depressed, anxious’ amid Brooks Laich divorce

Julianne Hough appears to be doing some soul searching following her public split from husband Brooks Laich.

The 31-year-old professional dancer shared a message with her fans on social media on Monday when she posted a quote from Kelly Noonan Gores about helping others whenever one might be feeling blue.

“When feeling stuck, depressed, anxious, or hopeless, try taking your attention off of yourself and helping someone less fortunate than you,” reads the mantra. “Selfless acts of service ignite life force energy in the giver.”

Also shared to her Instagram Story on Monday was a meme that reads: “When i don’t answer messages but im sharing memes,” while in another clip Hough quipped about going through an “emotional breakdown.”

Hough and Laich announced their split in a joint statement to People on May 29 after almost three years of marriage.

While Hough and Laich, 36, have appeared to remain cordial post-breakup, it's reportedly been a rough go for the "Rock of Ages" star as of late.

“Julianne’s not doing great right now and feels like her brunette hair is a reflection of her feelings,” a source revealed to Us Weekly in June. “She is super upset.”

Another insider maintained to the outlet that the “Grease Live!” star has been shutting people out and “won’t answer anyone’s calls or texts, including her closest friends,” since she left Los Angeles.

Additionally, the outlet reported that Hough is “not in a good place” and “wants people to look at her and feel empathetic towards her.”

Meanwhile, Laich has forged on with his bromance with Hough’s brother Derek as the two recently spent time together when they got a few rounds of table-tennis in while social distancing last month.

In the brief video on Laich's Instagram Story on June 18, Derek, 35, could be seen playing ping-pong while a few friends, including his girlfriend Hayley Erbert, watched.

Laich also rang in his birthday on June 23 by working out with his ex-brother-in-law. “Brooks Birthday Blast Workout,” Hough captioned a photo of the group as they broke a sweat.

