Julia Roberts says having George Clooney 'saved' her from 'loneliness and despair' during filming

Julia Roberts and George Clooney opened up about their quarantine bubble while filming "Ticket to Paradise" in Australia.

"We started in Hamilton Island with all these wild birds, and Julia had the house down just below Amal and me and the kids," Clooney told The New York Times.

"I would come out in the early mornings and be like, 'Caa-caa,' and Julia would come out and be like, 'Caa-caa.' And then we'd bring her down a cup of coffee. She was Aunt Juju to my kids."

Roberts noted the time in Australia filming was the "longest" she's ever been away from family.

"The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and despair," Roberts added. "We were in a bubble, and it's the longest I've ever been away from my family. I don't think I've spent that much time by myself since I was 25."

The duo revealed a scene in "Ticket to Paradise" involving a single kiss took "like six months" to film in a recent interview with the New York Times.

"Yeah. I told my wife, 'It took 80 takes,'" Clooney told the outlet. "She was like, 'What the hell?'"

"It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing," Roberts further explained.

Clooney responded, "Well, we had to get it right."

The film features Roberts and Clooney as two long-divorced parents who come together to stop their daughter from impulsively marrying a man she just met.

"Ticket to Paradise" also marks the first romantic comedy for Roberts in 20 years.

The "Pretty Woman" actress recently explained why she has not filmed a rom-com in years.

"People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one," Roberts told the outlet. "If I had read something that I thought was that ‘Notting Hill’ level of writing or ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ level of madcap fun, I would do it. They didn’t exist until this movie that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed.

"But even with that, I thought, ‘Well, disaster, because this only works if it’s George Clooney,’" she continued. "Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went."

Fans can watch "Ticket to Paradise" starting Oct. 21 and through streaming on Peacock 45 days later.

The film is directed by Parker, known for "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," and stars Kaitlyn Dever.