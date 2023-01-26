Julia Louis-Dreyfus supports son's ‘racy’ scenes on ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a proud parent to her son Charlie Hall.

Her 25-year-old son acted in one particularly "racy" scene in HBO Max’s hit show "The Sex Lives of College Girls," but his mom supports him even when things might get a little awkward.

"It’s a very racy show… I did watch the show and I think he was…really great," she said during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

ACTRESS JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS MOCKS MCCARTHY SPEAKERSHIP DEBACLE WITH COMPARISON TO 'VEEP' SERIES

"He was adorable. He was f---ing some girl in the library and I thought it was dynamite."

Hall portrays a college student named Andrew during season two of the comedy-drama series.

He heated things up outside a biology class with actress Alyah Chanelle Scott, who plays Whitney Chase in the show.

"The Sex Lives of College Girls" was created by Emmy-nominated writer and producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble.

JERRY SEINFELD SAYS ‘SUBJECT MATTER’ OF DAVE CHAPPELLE’S ‘SNL’ MONOLOGUE ‘CALLS FOR A CONVERSATION’

The "Veep" star shares her son Charlie and Henry, 30, with her husband Brad Hall. The pair have been married for more than 30 years. Both sons are actors, and Henry is also a musician.

Louis-Dreyfus’s children have been equally supportive of their mother and her acting career.

JERRY SEINFELD'S BEACH BODY IS NO LAUGHING MATTER WHILE ON VACATION IN ST. BARTS

The "Seinfeld" alum reflected on how excited they were when she landed her role as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in a Marvel movie.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"My adult sons are huge Marvel fanatics and for a long time, they were like, 'Mom! You should be in a Marvel movie! You've got to be in a Marvel movie!' I'm like, 'Oh yeah, they're never going to want me to be in a Marvel movie.' And then they did! Little did I know," she continued to tell the talk show host.

Louis-Dreyfus added that her husband also cheered her on for this specific role.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She explained once he learned she was about to land the gig, he surprised her with the 1967 comic book when her Marvel character first appeared.

The 62-year-old actress also announced her Marvel character is slated to be in the 2024 film "The Thunderbolts."