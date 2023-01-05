Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus mocks McCarthy speakership debacle with comparison to 'Veep' series

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus is another high-profile figure weighing in on the House leadership debacle between MAGA Republicans and GOP members throwing their support behind Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., with an Instagram post comparing the dustup to her comedy series "Veep."

"If we don’t win an Emmy for this episode of @veephbo [Veep] I’m leaving the TV Academy," she said in an Instagram post Wednesday.

The post included a picture of McCarthy inside the House chamber where he, at the time, had battled for two days to acquire the speakership position.

As of Thursday afternoon, the House prepared to convene to cast votes in the battle that reached its third day.

Louis-Dreyfus' post touched on her popular TV series "Veep" in mocking fashion, alluding to its record of satirizing unusual political developments similar to the one unfolding in Washington.

The show saw a successful seven-year run and won 17 Emmy Awards. The series showcased Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer, a senator turned vice president who also saw an unsuccessful run at the presidency.

In the real world, the House looks at a seventh speakership vote after McCarthy failed to reach the 218-vote threshold six previous times.

Twenty Republican representative-elects, including Colorado Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert and Texas Rep.-elect Chip Roy, have become integral to the McCarthy opposition and are eager to get other Republicans to join their effort to elect a Freedom Caucus member in his stead.

The opposing Republicans have thus far nominated Ohio Rep.-elect Jim Jordan and Rep.-elect Byron Donalds of Florida to unsuccessfully challenge McCarthy's bid.

Despite six failed attempts, neither McCarthy nor his MAGA opponents appear to be budging.

Rep.-elect Boebert, on with Fox News' Sean Hannity, said Wednesday that she will continue to oppose McCarthy and discredited former President Donald Trump's endorsement for him.

"The president [Trump] needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that sir, you do not have the votes, and it's time to withdraw," she said.

"We all want a unified party. But this isn't chaos. It's a functioning constitutional republic. When everything is said and done, House Republicans will be stronger and better prepared to lead than we ever have before," she added.

Boebert told Hannity she would be willing to have a discussion with the House Republican Conference to find a "consensus candidate."

