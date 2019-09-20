'Judy' star Renee Zellweger opens up about not conforming in Hollywood: ‘I kind of tend to run my own race’

Renee Zellweger navigates the Hollywood landscape in her own unique way.

The 50-year-old actress has said she’s over the routine that so many other stars have become comfortable with and is only interesting in taking roles that are different and challenging at this point in her career.

WHY RENEE ZELWEGGER DIDN'T MEET JUDY GARLAND'S CHILDREN TO RESEARCH ROLE IN UPCOMING BIOPIC

"I kind of tend to run my own race," Zellweger told Entertainment Tonight Thursday evening at the Los Angeles premiere of "Judy."

"It was a different time back then. When Judy was entering into the movie business, that was the zenith of culture, not just pop culture," Zellweger explained. "As Americans, we all shared the same cultural experiences, we buy the same records, the same songs on the radio, and the movies played for months in the movie theaters. So we were all watching the same things, and shaping the conversations."

RENEE ZELLWEGER MAKES TRIUMPHANT RETURN TO HOLLYWOOD AFTER SIX-YEAR HIATUS IN NETFLIX’S 'WHAT/IF'

Zellweger portrays Hollywood icon Judy Garland in the forthcoming biopic and recently spoke with Fox News about how she was able to embody the troubled actress and singer.

The film chronicles Garland's 1969 visit to London, where she performed a five-week run of sold-out shows at The Talk of the Town nightclub, now the Hippodrome casino. Garland died weeks later of an accidental drug overdose at age 47.

"I approached it really humbly with curiosity and lifelong admiration – awe, really,” said Zellweger of playing Garland. “And I just wanted to learn as much as I could and read between the lines because I think that a lot of what we sort of address in the film has gone unaddressed or not.”

RENEE ZELLWEGER REPS HAVE CHOICE WORDS FOR WEINSTEIN AFTER CLAIMS SHE PERFORMED 'SEXUAL FAVORS'

The “Jerry McGuire” actress continued: “It's just what isn't in the [contemporary] article that was written about her. What'd they leave out? What are the extenuating circumstances that nobody wants to talk about? What's happening in the private moments?

"And so I just – I sat with all of the facts and all of the sort of linear history of this period in her life, and I tried to understand from my own personal experiences and everything else that I read and what was missing in the telling of this part of the story of this part of her life.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“But again, just I wanted to be careful because I, like generations of people, I have loved her a lifetime. And so it's just a special experience it was thought to be able to live in that exploration for a couple of years.”

“Judy” premieres Sept. 27.