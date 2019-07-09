Trailer: Renee Zellweger stars as Judy Garland in biopic detailing the singer's final days

The long-awaited Judy Garland biopic will soon be upon us.

The official trailer for the upcoming BBC-produced film "Judy" dropped early Tuesday, starring Renee Zellweger as the late musical icon during her final days.

The movie, which was adapted from Peter Quilter's musical "End of the Rainbow," depicts Garland during the winter of 1968 as she performs a five-week concert run in London, shortly before her accidental overdose at age 47 later that year.

The film was directed by prolific, Tony-nominated director Rupert Goold, and features co-stars Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell and Michael Gambon alongside Zellweger.

In the trailer, Garland is seen fighting with management, wrestling between her home life as a mother and her professional singing career. It also depicts her longtime struggle with drug addiction, which ultimately took her life. Brief flashbacks during the star's time as Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz" are interspersed throughout the trailer.

The movie is part of Zellweger's comeback in Hollywood after a six-year break from the big screen. She recently landed a leading role in Netflix's "What/If," and spoke to Fox News last month about her big return, dishing on how she tackled a figure as monumental as Garland for this new film.

"I approached [the film] really humbly with curiosity and lifelong admiration — awe, really,” said Zellweger. "And I just wanted to learn as much as I could and read between the lines because I think that a lot of what we sort of address in the film has gone unaddressed or [has not been addressed]."

The "Bridget Jones" actress continued, "It's just what isn't in the article that was written about her. What'd they leave out? What are the extenuating circumstances that nobody wants to talk about? What's happening in the private moments? And so I just – I sat with all of the facts and all of the sort of linear history of this period in her life, and I tried to understand from my own personal experiences and everything else that I read and what was missing in the telling of this part of the story of this part of her life.”

"Judy" will hit theaters on Sept. 27.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.