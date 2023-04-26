Joshua Jackson jokes wife Jodie Turner-Smith likes watching his on-screen sex scenes: ‘She’s like a voyeur’

Joshua Jackson said this week that his wife Jodie Turner-Smith "enjoys" watching his on-screen sex scenes.

"Jodie is not fussed about my sex scenes," the "Fatal Attraction" star told Variety while discussing his more intimate shoots for the remake of the 1987 Michael Douglas classic in a piece published Wednesday.

"The sex scenes themselves, Jodie kind of enjoys them, actually," he joked. "It’s a weird thing where she’s like a voyeur. So that works! If that’s your thing — excellent."

The "Dawson’s Creek" alum, 44, married the "Anne Boleyn" actress, 36, in 2019 and the couple have one child together, a daughter who turned 3 this month.

‘DAWSON’S CREEK' ALUM JOSHUA JACKSON THINKS AFFAIRS CAN BE FORGIVEN

He added that having a daughter has impacted the roles he accepts.

"There are things I would have been interested in doing before having the baby, like playing a real racist mother-----," Jackson says. His daughter is bi-racial. "Now, it’s just not something that I want to put on camera and have my daughter see."

Jackson told the magazine that the sex scenes in "Fatal Attraction" aren’t gratuitous.

"The sex scenes are of great importance because they’re furthering the narrative," he said.

WHERE KATIE HOLMES, MICHELLE WILLIAMS AND OTHER ‘DAWSON’S CREEK' STARS ARE 25 YEARS LATER

In the show, Lizzy Kaplan, 40, plays Alex Forrest (originated by Glenn Close) who Jackson’s character Dan Gallagher has an affair with, and Amanda Peet plays his wife Beth.

"You have to believe that these people want to f--- each other," Jackson continued.

Of the more intimate scenes between Jackson and her, Caplan said, "We’ve both had experiences where you didn’t have that connection with your co-star and it’s a bit soul-crushing. So, we were very much on the same page."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She said they had "very explicit" conversations about the specifics of their scenes together.

Jackson added that one of his "pet peeves" of sex scenes is "two characters have sex, and it’s the most amazing sex she’s ever had. She wakes up in the morning, and she pulls the sheet up over her breasts. I’ve never in my life had great sex with somebody and then have them be like, ‘But I don’t want you to see my nipples in the morning.’"

He also explained that as the show progresses Alex and Dan’s physical relationship goes from being something "animalistic" to "something sweeter," which "in its way more transgressive, because he’s married."

Turner-Smith told Vanity Fair last year that she loves seeing her husband as a "sex symbol" on-screen.

"He’s sexy," she told the magazine a year ago. "And look, obviously it’s pretty dark, "Fatal Attraction," and he’s not a good guy. He f---- around on his wife, and only because she goes nuts does he sort of figure out that he needs to redeem himself. But I love to see him do stuff where he can continue to lean into the idea of him as the sex symbol that he is, because he’s a sex symbol."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She laughingly added, "I can’t wait to see my husband f------ onscreen again. Did you watch "The Affair"? I’m like, ‘Let’s go."