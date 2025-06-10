Josh Duhamel shares the refreshing qualities that make his wife the perfect partner in Hollywood

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LOS ANGELES - Josh Duhamel admitted that it has gotten "tougher and tougher" for him to balance his career in Hollywood and his family life.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the Bobcat brand ambassador shared that balancing his work as an actor and director while launching a company named Gatlin has proved challenging, but he knows being a father and a husband comes first.

"I have to constantly remind myself how important it is – the most important thing I do – is be a good husband and a good father. So yeah, it's a balance, but it's been a good life," Duhamel said.

The "Ransom Canyon" star, his wife Audra and their 1-year-old son Shepherd live 40 minutes away from civilization in their "doomsday cabin" in northwest Minnesota.

During the interview, Duhamel praised his wife for not getting caught up in the "BS" and being a straight-shooter.

"Audra is just one of those girls who we get each other. She's also from North Dakota, she's a very practical thinker, she's great with the kids, she's an amazing wife, she's beautiful, and she doesn't get caught up in all the BS you know, she's very straight, and I love that about her," he said.

Duhamel purchased some land in Minnesota and spent the last 15 years building a rustic cabin. He eventually added a second parcel that came with a hunting shack and a third parcel that came with a home.

During his interview with Fox News Digital, Duhamel shared that he went into business with the Bobcat Company, which makes tools, machines and equipment, to help transform his Minnesota property more efficiently.

"So, I have a cabin out in the woods, in Minnesota, right across the border, and I needed help shaping the land. So I bought a Toolcat and then started talking to some of the people over there, and we started working together," he said of his six-year partnership with Bobcat.

As part of Bobcat's 2025 "Work Worth Doing" campaign, Duhamel is honoring the firefighters who battled the early 2025 Los Angeles fires.

Duhamel will roll up to the fire station in a Bobcat UTV packed with lunch and swag bags to personally thank the firefighters for their service and surprise them with $20,000.

A UTV is a "much-needed tool to support this crew as they fight future fires on the ground," according to the company.

"Hand crews use hand tools and chainsaws to construct firelines, burn out areas, and perform mop-up work after a wildfire is controlled," they stated.

Duhamel told Fox News Digital he was happy to join Bobcat's campaign because he is very proud of the firefighters in Los Angeles.

"I think that we all can appreciate how important a strong firefighting community is, and these guys are some of the best in the world at it. They have to be. So I'm very proud, very grateful for their work, as are most people in this town.

"So, I think any time I get a chance to support them, I jump at it. I think Bobcat has been great about helping in doing work that matters in these small communities and big communities like Los Angeles," he said.

"So when I heard that they wanted to do this here in Los Angeles, I thought it was an amazing idea because this equipment is so important. It really is."