Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Exclusive Interviews

Josh Duhamel shares the refreshing qualities that make his wife the perfect partner in Hollywood

Star partners with Bobcat to surprise LA firefighters with $20K donation

By Janelle Ash , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
close
Josh Duhamel says Midwest lifestyle allows him to teach kids lessons they can't learn in LA Video

Josh Duhamel says Midwest lifestyle allows him to teach kids lessons they can't learn in LA

Josh Duhamel told Fox News Digital that his cabin in Minnesota forces his son to "get his hands dirty," which he doesn't do in Los Angeles.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LOS ANGELES - Josh Duhamel admitted that it has gotten "tougher and tougher" for him to balance his career in Hollywood and his family life.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the Bobcat brand ambassador shared that balancing his work as an actor and director while launching a company named Gatlin has proved challenging, but he knows being a father and a husband comes first.

"I have to constantly remind myself how important it is – the most important thing I do – is be a good husband and a good father. So yeah, it's a balance, but it's been a good life," Duhamel said.

Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel on balancing his family life with his Hollywood career. (Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The "Ransom Canyon" star, his wife Audra and their 1-year-old son Shepherd live 40 minutes away from civilization in their "doomsday cabin" in northwest Minnesota. 

JOSH DUHAMEL DISMISSES 21-YEAR AGE GAP WITH WIFE AUDRA MARI

During the interview, Duhamel praised his wife for not getting caught up in the "BS" and being a straight-shooter.

"I have to constantly remind myself how important it is – the most important thing I do – is be a good husband and a good father."

— Josh Duhamel

"Audra is just one of those girls who we get each other. She's also from North Dakota, she's a very practical thinker, she's great with the kids, she's an amazing wife, she's beautiful, and she doesn't get caught up in all the BS you know, she's very straight, and I love that about her," he said.

Duhamel purchased some land in Minnesota and spent the last 15 years building a rustic cabin. He eventually added a second parcel that came with a hunting shack and a third parcel that came with a home. 

During his interview with Fox News Digital, Duhamel shared that he went into business with the Bobcat Company, which makes tools, machines and equipment, to help transform his Minnesota property more efficiently.

Josh Duhamel and his wife at a red carpet event

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari have been married for three years. (Arnold Jerocki/WireImage)

"So, I have a cabin out in the woods, in Minnesota, right across the border, and I needed help shaping the land. So I bought a Toolcat and then started talking to some of the people over there, and we started working together," he said of his six-year partnership with Bobcat.

As part of Bobcat's 2025 "Work Worth Doing" campaign, Duhamel is honoring the firefighters who battled the early 2025 Los Angeles fires.

Josh Duhamel red carpet

Josh Duhamel is working with Bobcat to help give back to firefighters who fought the 2025 Los Angeles fires. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Duhamel will roll up to the fire station in a Bobcat UTV packed with lunch and swag bags to personally thank the firefighters for their service and surprise them with $20,000.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A UTV is a "much-needed tool to support this crew as they fight future fires on the ground," according to the company. 

"Hand crews use hand tools and chainsaws to construct firelines, burn out areas, and perform mop-up work after a wildfire is controlled," they stated.

Josh Duhamel in Ransom Canyon

Josh Duhamel starred in the Netflix series, "Ransom Canyon." (Netflix)

Duhamel told Fox News Digital he was happy to join Bobcat's campaign because he is very proud of the firefighters in Los Angeles.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I think that we all can appreciate how important a strong firefighting community is, and these guys are some of the best in the world at it. They have to be. So I'm very proud, very grateful for their work, as are most people in this town. 

Josh Duhamel arrives for world premiere of Transfomers, The Last Night, at a cinema in central London, Britain, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay - RC1F0A9EBEE0

Josh Duhamel "jumps" at any opportunity to give back to the Los Angeles Fire Department. (Reuters)

"So, I think any time I get a chance to support them, I jump at it. I think Bobcat has been great about helping in doing work that matters in these small communities and big communities like Los Angeles," he said. 

"So when I heard that they wanted to do this here in Los Angeles, I thought it was an amazing idea because this equipment is so important. It really is."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending