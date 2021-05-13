Josh Duhamel reveals he emailed Armie Hammer after taking over 'Shotgun Wedding' role

Josh Duhamel replaced Armie Hammer in the upcoming movie "Shotgun Wedding" featuring Jennifer Lopez and Kenny Kravitz.

The recast was announced in early 2021 after Hammer dropped out of the project because of his involvement in an alleged sex scandal.

In 2020, social media messages that were allegedly written by Hammer leaked online. The messages, which the actor denies were his, feature graphic sexual fantasies as well as allusions to the notion that he is a cannibal.

"Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision," a spokesperson for the production said in a statement to Fox News at the time.

Duhamel revealed to the men’s fashion publication Man About Town, that he didn't love the idea he booked a job because of a scandal.

It's "not how I like to get roles," the 48-year-old "Buddy Games" star admitted.

"I know Armie a little bit," Duhamel continued. "And when I knew I was gonna get the part I emailed him and said, ‘Listen, I know you are going through it right now, I don’t like to get roles like this and I just wanted to let you know that I am thinking about you and good luck, get through it.’"

"[Hammer] emailed me right back and said thank you," he added. "So who knows, hopefully he gets through it."

Hammer previously released a statement to Variety further explaining his actions and denying the claims against him.

"I’m not responding to these bulls--t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."

In March 2021, Hammer was publicly accused of raping and abusing a woman . He is currently at the center of an investigation being carried out by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The woman, and her attorney Gloria Allred, held a news conference during which she claimed the actor raped her on April 24, 2017, in Los Angeles.

She claims the assault lasted over four hours and she tried to get away "but he wouldn’t let me." She also alleged Hammer "mentally, emotionally and sexually" abused her throughout their relationship which lasted between 2016–2020, after having met him on Facebook.

"He became increasingly more violent," the woman, now 24, claimed. "I thought he was going to kill me. ... He then left with no concern for my well-being."

Hammer, through his attorney, denied the allegations in a statement to Fox News.

